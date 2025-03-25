Interpol operation arrests 300 suspects linked to African cybercrime rings

News
By published

Operation Red Card lasted for three months

Code Skull
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
  • Interpol reveals successful law enforcement operation across seven African countries
  • More than 300 people were arrested, and around 2,000 electronic devices seized
  • Roughly $100,000 was recovered, Interpol says

Interpol and a coalition of seven African law enforcement agencies have recently arrested more than 300 people and seized almost 2,000 electronic devices in a major crackdown on cybercrime.

The agency said Operation Red Card, which was active between November 2024 and February 2025, aimed to “disrupt and dismantle cross-border criminal networks which cause significant harm to individuals and businesses”.

More than 5,000 people fell victim, Interpol said, adding that over $305,000 was stolen through social engineering scams in Rwanda alone. Just over $100,000 was recovered. The operation included Benin, Côte d'Ivoire, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Togo and Zambia.

Monitor your credit score with TransUnion starting at $29.95/month

Monitor your credit score with TransUnion starting at $29.95/month

TransUnion is a credit monitoring service that helps you stay on top of your financial health. With real-time alerts, credit score tracking, and identity theft protection, it ensures you never miss important changes. You'll benefit from a customizable online interface with clear insights into your credit profile. Businesses also benefit from TransUnion’s advanced risk assessment tools.

Preferred partner (What does this mean?)

View Deal

Help from cybersecurity experts

The individuals were involved in all sorts of criminal activity, Interpol said.

They were running mobile banking scams, investment fraud, online casino scams, SIM box fraud and smishing, malware-based phone hacking, impersonation, and more. They were laundering the stolen money through digital assets.

Interpol was also provided intelligence by three cybersecurity outfits: Group-IB, Trend Micro, and Kaspersky.

The latter firm said it analyzed a sample of Android malware allegedly used to target African users and shared it with law enforcement, together with data on related infrastructure.

Interpol added Nigerian authorities established, “some of the people working in the scam centres may also be victims of human trafficking, forced or coerced into criminal activities.”

The findings also led to the police seizing 26 vehicles, 16 houses, 39 plots of land, and 685 devices. It is not known if the assets were purchased with stolen money.

“The success of Operation Red Card demonstrates the power of international cooperation in combating cybercrime, which knows no borders and can have devastating effects on individuals and communities. The recovery of significant assets and devices, as well as the arrest of key suspects, sends a strong message to cybercriminals that their activities will not go unpunished, commented Neal Jetton, INTERPOL’s Director of the Cybercrime Directorate.

You might also like

Sead Fadilpašić

Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Cyber crime concept with man in handcuffs
Global police operation takes down major cybercrime and hacking forums
Ransomware
8base ransomware site taken down in global police operation
A concept image of someone typing on a computer. A red flashing danger sign is above the keyboard and nymbers and symbols also in glowing red surround it.
A major FBI operation has deleted Chinese malware from thousands of US computers
Flags of Iran, China, Russia and North Korea on a wall. China North Korea Iran Russia alliance
Cybercrime is helping fund rogue nations across the world - and it's only going to get worse, Google warns
An image of network security icons for a network encircling a digital blue earth.
Why effective cybersecurity is a team effort
A digital representation of a lock
Exploits on the rise: How defenders can combat sophisticated threat actors
Latest in Security
Code Skull
Interpol operation arrests 300 suspects linked to African cybercrime rings
Insecure network with several red platforms connected through glowing data lines and a black hat hacker symbol
Multiple H3C Magic routers hit by critical severity remote command injection, with no fix in sight
An abstract image of a lock against a digital background, denoting cybersecurity.
Critical security flaw in Next.js could spell big trouble for JavaScript users
Microsoft
"Another pair of eyes" - Microsoft launches all-new Security Copilot Agents to give security teams the upper hand
Lock on Laptop Screen
Medusa ransomware is able to disable anti-malware tools, so be on your guard
An abstract image of digital security.
Fake file converters are stealing info, pushing ransomware, FBI warns
Latest in News
FiiO FX17 IEMs
Our favorite budget audiophile brand unveils wired earbuds with 26(!) drivers, electrostatic units, USB-C ultra-Hi-Res Audio, and a not-so-budget price
girl using laptop hoping for good luck with her fingers crossed
Windows 11 24H2 seems to be a massive fail – so Microsoft apparently working on 25H2 fills me with hope... and fear
Code Skull
Interpol operation arrests 300 suspects linked to African cybercrime rings
ChatGPT Advanced Voice mode on a smartphone.
Talking to ChatGPT just got better, and you don’t need to pay to access the new functionality
Insecure network with several red platforms connected through glowing data lines and a black hat hacker symbol
Multiple H3C Magic routers hit by critical severity remote command injection, with no fix in sight
Apple Watch Ultra 2 timer
The Apple Watch is getting a sleep alarm upgrade it probably should have had 10 years ago
More about security
An abstract image of a lock against a digital background, denoting cybersecurity.

Critical security flaw in Next.js could spell big trouble for JavaScript users
Insecure network with several red platforms connected through glowing data lines and a black hat hacker symbol

Multiple H3C Magic routers hit by critical severity remote command injection, with no fix in sight
Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo

Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo gets new update with more customizable features ahead of the Switch 2 Direct
See more latest
Most Popular
Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo
Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo gets new update with more customizable features ahead of the Switch 2 Direct
FiiO FX17 IEMs
Our favorite budget audiophile brand unveils wired earbuds with 26(!) drivers, electrostatic units, USB-C ultra-Hi-Res Audio, and a not-so-budget price
An abstract image of a lock against a digital background, denoting cybersecurity.
Critical security flaw in Next.js could spell big trouble for JavaScript users
girl using laptop hoping for good luck with her fingers crossed
Windows 11 24H2 seems to be a massive fail – so Microsoft apparently working on 25H2 fills me with hope... and fear
ChatGPT Advanced Voice mode on a smartphone.
Talking to ChatGPT just got better, and you don’t need to pay to access the new functionality
Insecure network with several red platforms connected through glowing data lines and a black hat hacker symbol
Multiple H3C Magic routers hit by critical severity remote command injection, with no fix in sight
Teenager playing on a gaming PC with two monitors
Samsung's OLED monitors are about to get much cheaper - and it's about time
Apple Watch Ultra 2 timer
The Apple Watch is getting a sleep alarm upgrade it probably should have had 10 years ago
Nikon Z5
The Nikon Z5 II could land soon – here's what to expect from Nikon's rumored entry-level full-frame camera
Google Pixel Watch 3
Google Pixel Watches hit with delayed notifications, crashing, and performance issues following Wear OS 5.1 update