Google updates Chrome extension rules to ban affiliate link injection without user action or benefit

By published

New rules are essentially banning Honey from the browser

  • The Honey extension was recently accused of being a scam
  • Google responded by updating its extension rules
  • Some people believe the search engine giant took things too far

Earlier this week, Google updated the Chrome extension rules for affiliates, basically telling its users that without tangible benefit, or user action, affiliate links cannot be placed. Although not specifically stated, by large the community agrees that PayPal’s Honey extension forced Google’s arm here.

For those with shorter memory spans, two months ago a YouTuber named MegaLag published an in-depth investigation on how the Honey browser extension was essentially engaged in referral jacking.

Honey is an extension that was advertised as a coupon hunter, finding the best deals for people looking to shop online. However, researchers argued that it was swapping out referrals from the influencers that were promoting the extension, with its own, basically robbing the people of their commission.

Monopoly abuse, or UX protection?

Now, Google’s new extension rules clarify what is allowed, and what is not: “Affiliate links, codes, or cookies must only be included when the extension provides a direct and transparent user benefit related to the extension’s core functionality. It is not permitted to inject affiliate links without related user action and without providing a tangible benefit to users.”

“Some common violations include: Inserting affiliate links when no discount, cashback, or donation is provided," and, "An extension that continuously injects affiliate links in the background without related user action.”

This is apparently what Honey was doing. In some cases, even if it didn’t find any discount coupons, it would still swap out the referrals. Google and PayPal are yet to comment on the new development.

While consumer protection is always a good thing, not everyone agrees with Google here. In the comment section of The Verge’s article, there are people who believe Google is using its browser monopoly position to “strong-arm” Honey, and that it should not be the one deciding if someone else’s business model is viable or not. While probably a strong argument, other people pointed out that Google has the right to decide what kind of user experience it creates for its user base.

Via The Verge

Sead Fadilpašić

Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.

