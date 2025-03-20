Five Eyes "cannot replace US intel in Ukraine", claims former US Cyber Command Chief

Former US Cyber Command Chief shares concerns about suspension of intelligence sharing with Ukraine

The pause has since been lifted, but the damage may already be done

Move comes amid growing tensions between the US and Ukraine

The Trump administration had issued a week-long pause in intelligence sharing from the US to Ukraine in March 2025, after National Security Adviser Mike Waltz confirmed the US had “taken a step back” and was pausing and reviewing “all aspects of this relationship."

The pause has since been lifted, but The Register reports former US Cyber Command and NSA General Paul Nakasone recently shared his “concerns” about the effect of the suspension.

Nakasone told the Wall Street Journal Tech Live Security event the rest of the Five Eyes alliance (Australia, New Zealand, The UK, and Canada) are “capable, but not completely” able to provide the cybersecurity threat information supplied by America.

“Crown Jewel” of intelligence

The move comes not long after the US paused cyber-offensive operations against Russia, representing a serious shift in foreign policy from newly appointed President Trump. Whilst CISA confirmed it would continue defense against all cyber threats, “including from Russia”, the relationship between the US and Ukraine certainly seems strained after the hostile conversation between President Zelenskyy, President Trump, and VP JD Vance.

Nakasone added the threat information the Pentagon provides allies with is a “crown jewel of US intelligence”, noting how, "being able to leverage that and being able to provide it to a partner is something that really gives you a marked advantage over anyone in the world.”

The suspension of intelligence sharing could cast doubt on the security of the Five Eyes alliance, an intelligence sharing agreement born after the second world war, and relies on trust between the five nations for operations.

Some speculate the recent pause could have “caused a severe damage to this level of trust” and that this action will erode the trust between the US and its closest allies, especially given the UK and Canada’s commitments to reaffirming support for Ukraine.

