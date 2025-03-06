BadBox malware hit after infecting over 500,000 Android devices
Another operation disrupts infamous botnet malware
- Security researchers HUMAN and partners disrupt BadBox 2.0 botnet
- They removed dozens of malicious apps from the Play Store, and sinkholed multiple domains
- The botnet targeted off-brand, low-cost Android devices
BadBox 2.0, the spiritual successor of the BadBox Android malware, has been disrupted after cybersecurity experts from the HUMAN's Satori Threat Intelligence team, together with multiple partners, removed dozens of malicious apps from the Play Store, banned their developers, and sinkholed communications for hundreds of thousands of infected devices.
“The infected devices are Android Open Source Project devices, not Android TV OS devices or Play Protect certified Android devices. All of these devices are manufactured in mainland China and shipped globally,” the researchers explained.
In total, 24 malicious apps on the Play Store distributing BadBox 2.0 were removed, and the developer accounts that uploaded these apps were banned from the platform. HUMAN then also sinkholed an undisclosed number of domains, effectively cutting off communications between the malware and the C2 servers - so in other words, the devices are still infected, but the malware is non-operational.
Sinkholing the domains
BadBox is a piece of malware that turns infected Android devices into residential proxies. They are used in ad fraud, credential stuffing, and other forms of cybercrime. Apparently, BadBox infected hundreds of thousands of devices, from TV streaming boxes, to smart TVs, and smartphones. No one knows exactly how these devices ended up being infected. Some believe they were compromised in early production, while others claim BadBox was dropped somewhere along the supply chain. In any case, these are overwhelmingly low-price-point, “off-brand”, or uncertified devices.
German authorities recently disrupted the operation within its borders, but that only sidetracked it a little. In the weeks following the operation, BadBox grew to more than a million infected devices (although they were mostly located outside Germany, in countries such as Brazil, the US, and Mexico).
Given its size and resilience, security researchers from HUMAN dubbed it “BadBox 2.0”. Now, together with Google, Trend Micro, The Shadowserver Foundation, and other partners, HUMAN disrupted the new operation in multiple ways.
As usual, the best way to defend against these attacks is to buy hardware and software from reputable sources, keep the assets updated, and monitor for malicious activity.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Via BleepingComputer
You might also like
- Cheap Android TV boxes shipped with "unkillable" malware - here's what you need to know
- We've rounded up the best password managers
- Take a look at our guide to the best authenticator app
Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Microsoft says Chinese Silk Typhoon hackers are targeting cloud and IT apps to steal business data
Cisco warns some Webex users of worrying security flaw, so patch now