Seagate teams with Nvidia to build an NVMe hard drive proof of concept, more than 3 years after its last effort

News
By published

Don't expect to be able to buy the drives any time soon though

HDD
(Image credit: Shutterstock / Aleksandr Grechanyuk)
  • Seagate has debuted a new NVMe hard disk proof of concept
  • Prototype system pairs NVMe HDDs, SSDs, DPUs, and AIStore for AI workloads
  • NVMe HDDs use less power, with better efficiency, and reduced storage costs

In late 2021, Seagate unveiled a proof-of-concept hard disk drive that used the NVMe protocol and a PCIe interface - two technologies typically reserved for solid state drives.

Demonstrated at the Open Compute Project Summit in a custom JBOD enclosure with twelve 3.5-inch drives, the NVMe HDD featured a proprietary controller that supported SAS, SATA, and NVMe natively, without the need for a bridge.

Seen as a way to simplify data center infrastructure by unifying storage devices under a single interface, the drive promised performance improvements, lower TCO, and considerable energy savings.

Combined

Fast forward to GTC 2025, and Seagate has demonstrated a new proof-of-concept system combining NVMe HDDs and SSDs with Nvidia’s BlueField 3 DPU and AIStore software to show how NVMe can help address common storage challenges in AI environments.

While other vendors are reportedly exploring similar such concepts, Seagate appears to be the only firm showing off a functional system.

Seagate NVMe HDD POC

(Image credit: Seagate)

Working with customers and partners

“Unlike SAS/SATA-based hard drives, NVMe hard drives remove the need for HBAs, protocol bridges, and additional SAS infrastructure, making AI storage more streamlined,” Seagate says.

“These drives allow AI workloads to scale seamlessly by integrating high-density hard drive storage with high-speed SSD caching in a unified NVMe architecture.”

The prototype Seagate showcased featured eight NVMe hard drives, four NVMe SSDs for caching, Nvidia BlueField DPUs, and AIStore software, all housed inside a hybrid array.

The team demonstrated that direct GPU-to-storage communication, via NVMe hard drives and DPUs, reduced latency in AI workflows. Eliminating legacy SAS/SATA overhead also simplified system architecture and improved storage efficiency.

“By using NVMe hard drives alongside SSDs, organizations will be able to optimize cost while maintaining performance, reserving SSDs for active datasets and using hard drives for long-term AI training data retention,” Seagate says.

From a design perspective, adding NVMe to HDDs potentially only requires a few changes, such as a PCIe interface and firmware updates, while retaining the familiar 3.5-inch form factor.

Compared to SSDs, Seagate says NVMe hard drives offer 10 times more efficient embodied carbon per terabyte, four times more efficient operating power consumption per terabyte, and lower cost per terabyte.

When, or indeed if, these drives will reach the market is anyone’s guess. Seagate says it is “working with customers and partners to explore how NVMe hard drives can fit into next-generation AI storage solutions,” but there’s no timeline for it as yet.

You might also like

TOPICS
Wayne Williams
Wayne Williams
Editor

Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Seagate Exos M HDD
Seagate smashes largest HDD world record with 36TB hard drive and reveals a 60TB model is coming
HAMR
Seagate reportedly sold two billion GBs worth of storage to two of the world's largest tech companies
Western Digital HDD
Beyond 100TB, here's how Western Digital is betting on heat dot magnetic recording to reach the storage skies
HAMR
Race to 100TB HDD heats up as Seagate pulls rug under Western Digital, Toshiba feet by acquiring HAMR-specialist
Nvidia Orin Nano and Solidigm D5-P5336
World's first 122.88TB SSD gets 'reviewed' with two very odd bedfellows: the controversial DeepSeek and Nvidia's Jetson Orin AI SBC
Seagate Exos M HDD
Seagate quietly launched joint world's largest HDD with a 32TB capacity, but it uses a controversial technology
Latest in Pro
Branch office chairs next to a TechRadar-branded badge that reads Big Savings.
This office chair deal wins the Amazon Spring Sale for me and it's so good I don't expect it to last
Saily eSIM by Nord Security
"Much more than just an eSIM service" - I spoke to the CEO of Saily about the future of travel and its impact on secure eSIM technology
NetSuite EVP Evan Goldberg at SuiteConnect London 2025
"It's our job to deliver constant innovation” - NetSuite head on why it wants to be the operating system for your whole business
FlexiSpot office furniture next to a TechRadar-branded badge that reads Big Savings.
Upgrade your home office for under $500 in the Amazon Spring Sale: My top picks and biggest savings
Beelink EQi 12 mini PC
I’ve never seen a PC with an Intel Core i3 CPU, 24GB RAM, 500GB SSD and two Gb LAN ports sell for so cheap
cybersecurity
Chinese government hackers allegedly spent years undetected in foreign phone networks
Latest in News
Open AI
OpenAI live stream - could we see a major ChatGPT upgrade?
Apple WWDC 2025 announced
Apple just announced WWDC 2025 starts on June 9, and we'll all be watching the opening event
Hornet swings their weapon in mid air
Hollow Knight: Silksong gets new Steam metadata changes, convincing everyone and their mother that the game is finally releasing this year
OpenAI logo
OpenAI just launched a free ChatGPT bible that will help you master the AI chatbot and Sora
NetSuite EVP Evan Goldberg at SuiteConnect London 2025
"It's our job to deliver constant innovation” - NetSuite head on why it wants to be the operating system for your whole business
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 launches in early April, adding new monsters and some of the best-looking armor sets I need to add to my collection
More about pro
Saily eSIM by Nord Security

"Much more than just an eSIM service" - I spoke to the CEO of Saily about the future of travel and its impact on secure eSIM technology
Branch office chairs next to a TechRadar-branded badge that reads Big Savings.

This office chair deal wins the Amazon Spring Sale for me and it's so good I don't expect it to last
Philips Hue starter kit on blue background with white text reading &#039;TechRadar don&#039;t miss&#039;

Philips Hue starter kits are making the days brighter in Amazon’s Spring Sale – now at a record-low price
See more latest
Most Popular
Open AI
OpenAI live stream - could we see a major ChatGPT upgrade?
NetSuite EVP Evan Goldberg at SuiteConnect London 2025
"It's our job to deliver constant innovation” - NetSuite head on why it wants to be the operating system for your whole business
Apple WWDC 2025 announced
Apple just announced WWDC 2025 starts on June 9, and we'll all be watching the opening event
Hornet swings their weapon in mid air
Hollow Knight: Silksong gets new Steam metadata changes, convincing everyone and their mother that the game is finally releasing this year
OpenAI logo
OpenAI just launched a free ChatGPT bible that will help you master the AI chatbot and Sora
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 launches in early April, adding new monsters and some of the best-looking armor sets I need to add to my collection
cybersecurity
Chinese government hackers allegedly spent years undetected in foreign phone networks
Sony WF-C710N in blue glass on beige background
Sony WF-C710 earbuds land, and I think they'll be the 2025 budget buds to beat
The RIG M2 Streamstar attached to a boom arm.
The RIG M2 Streamstar has the world's first Bluetooth audio gateway in a wired gaming microphone
Four operators survey Verdansk. One holds a sniper rifle, one binoculars, another holds is landing with their parachute, while the last wears a skull mask
New Call of Duty: Warzone trailer shows a beautiful rebuilt Verdansk, but some fans want more: 'it won't be the same unfortunately'