Qualcomm unveils Dragonwing, the new name for its fight against Nvidia, Intel and AMD

Qualcomm unveils new Dragonwing branding

Dragonwing will cover industrial, networking, edge and IoT products

Promises to "drive transformation and elevate industry growth"

Qualcomm has taken the wraps off Dragonwing, the new name for its industrial and enterprise hardware, as it looks to take the battle to the likes of Nvidia and AMD.

The new branding, unveiled ahead of MWC 2025, covers a range of industrial, networking, edge and IoT products among other things, with the company saying it encompassed, "industrial robots to cameras, to industrial handhelds and drones, and more".

The new division will be separate from Snapdragon, Qualcomm's consumer-facing hardware, which began in smartphones before shifting to power laptops, tablets and even mobile workstations, as the company looks to provide, "a unique identity to this product portfolio".

Welcome Dragonwing

"As we continue to diversify, the core components of our platforms and solutions – AI, computing, and connectivity – are relevant to more industries than ever before," Qualcomm's chief marketing officer Don McGuire wrote in a blog post announcing the news.

"From industrial robots to cameras, to industrial handhelds and drones, and more, this portfolio deserves a brand identity worthy of the technology innovation delivered across categories."

"Dragonwing, however, isn't just a name; it's our promise to drive transformation and elevate industry growth."

Qualcomm says Dragonwing products, across hardware, software and services, will include "leading edge AI, high-performance, low-power computing, and unrivalled connectivity, designed for speed, scalability, and reliability."

It will aid businesses across a wide range of industries, including energy and utilities, retail, supply chain, manufacturing, and telecom, showing the company has ambitious goals for the new offerings.

"We know the future of technology because we create it," Qualcomm added. "With Dragonwing, we help businesses take a leap and accelerate their digital transformation with speed and confidence."