Proton Drive brings encrypted cloud storage to Mac
The final piece in the Proton jigsaw arrives on Mac
Proton has finally released a macOS desktop client for its Drive cloud storage service, completing its multi-platform support that already includes Windows, iOS, and Android, as well as the web portal.
The Swiss company claims that Proton Drive is now a viable “privacy-first alternative to Big Tech.”
In its announcement, Proton also drops a hint that seemingly throws many of its Big Tech rivals under the bus.
Proton Drive is available on all major platforms
The announcement reads: “Whether you use Mac or Windows, or iPhone or Android, Proton does not tie you to any specific hardware or operating system, and if you use Proton Drive, you can seamlessly move from one platform to another without losing functionality.”
Plenty of rival companies have been under scrutiny by regulatory bodies in recent months over anticompetitive practices, with many specifically relating to hardware and software lock-in. Microsoft faced exactly that battle earlier this year.
Like any other good desktop client, Proton Drive lets users sync files to be available offline. The company also boasts of its default end-to-end encryption. iCloud Drive – the standard option for many Mac users – only encrypts iCloud Drive data in transit and on Apple’s servers by default. However, the Advanced Data Protection option does upgrade this to end-to-end encryption.
Andy Yen, Proton’s CEO, said: “With the introduction of Proton Drive for macOS, we’ve achieved a significant milestone in the fight for a better internet.”
However, the macOS client isn’t as polished as its Windows counterpart – something Proton is actively working on. The Swiss developers are planning to bring the ability to sync any folder on a Mac with Proton Drive to the platform, which is already the case for Microsoft users.
With several years' experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig's specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
By Matt Hanson