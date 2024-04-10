Most Americans want strict AI regulations — privacy worries leave many concerned

Fast advancement and development of artificial intelligence, spurred on by the immense success of ChatGPT’s public preview launch in late 2022 and the subsequent onslaught of AI tools in the months that followed, has sparked widespread concerns among the public, prompting calls for tighter regulations.

Four in five of the 2,000 US residents surveyed by Authority Hacker believe that governments should implement strict AI regulations, even if it means slowing down innovation.

A similar number also advocated for the implementation of international standards, which could be combined with more localized efforts for a more well-rounded approach.

US public calls for stricter AI regulation

Privacy surfaced as a leading concern among the survey’s respondents, with four in five expressing concerns about personal data being used to train AI models. Those working in IT and software industries were even more concerned, highlighting the need for greater transparency and more robust data protection measures.

Ethical considerations were also noted during the study, with nearly 84% stating that AI companies should pay royalties for copyrighted content used in training AI models.

Besides gauging public sentiment, the study also analyzed the state of the AI regulatory landscape across 195 countries. Leading countries like the US and the UK were awarded with the second-highest category, denoting active regulatory development.

A number of Northern European countries, such as Germany, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland, as well as Canada and China, have already enacted comprehensive regulation, while an alarming number of nations, particularly those in Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia, have yet to introduce any form of AI regulation.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In response to emerging concerns, the European Union recently passed the AI Act, while an Executive Order by President Biden has been issued to protect Americans from the potential risks of AI.

Despite some progress, achieving consistent standards on a global scale has proven to be challenging so far, and with aI blurring the borders between countries, it’s clear that collaboration and cooperation are needed to ensure safety and privacy.