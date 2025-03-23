More 128TB SSDs on the way, but they won't be cheaper: Key maker of NAND flash controllers says 128TB SSDs are shipping

News
By published

MonTitan SSD delivers 14GB/s speeds, 3.3M IOPS, and AI-optimized efficiency for next-gen data centers

Silicon Motion MonTian 128TB SSD
(Image credit: TechPowerUp)
  • Silicon Motion 128TB SSD RDK optimizes AI pipelines with enhanced data management
  • PerformaShape technology boosts SSD efficiency for AI-driven workloads
  • MonTitan SSD’s PCIe Gen 5 speeds enhance enterprise data throughput

Silicon Motion, a leading NAND flash controller designer, has begun supplying its 128TB SSD Reference Design Kit (RDK), to select partners after nearly three years of testing since its initial announcement in 2022.

This large SSD kit, utilizes the latest 2 TB die QLC NAND, is built on the MonTitan PCIe Gen 5 platform, and features advanced firmware to maximize performance and efficiency in AI tool workloads, making it one of the best external SSD designs available.

The MonTitan RDK, designed for enterprise and data center use, delivers sequential read speeds exceeding 14 GB/s, ranking among the fastest external SSDs, with random read performance of over 3.3 million IOPS for efficient data thoroughput. The kit utilizes the PCIe Dual Ported enterprise-grade SM8366 controller with support for PCIe Gen 5 x4 NVMe 2.0 and OCP 2.5 data center specifications.

High-speed storage that could shake up the enterprise market

The RDK's high-speed performance provides a 25% improvement in random read efficiency over other Gen 5 solutions, making it particularly well-suited for AI applications such as large language model (LLM) training and graph neural network (GNN) computations.

Additionally, the drive design utilizes NVMe 2.0 FDP (Flexible Data Placement) to enhance write efficiency and endurance, extending the lifespan of the QLC NAND.

"Silicon Motion's MonTitan SSD RDK offers a comprehensive solution for our customers, enabling them to rapidly develop and deploy enterprise-class SSDs tailored for AI data center and edge server applications." said Alex Chou, Senior VP of Enterprise Storage and Display Interface Solution Business.

"By providing this fully integrated platform that supports up to 128 TB SSD with QLC NAND, we empower our customers and solution partners to accelerate the development and commercialization of AI solution's growing demands of high-capacity, high-performance storage."

Silicon Motion’s proprietary PerformaShape technology optimizes SSD performance based on user-defined quality-of-service (QoS) parameters, reducing latency. The new RDK could play a crucial role in AI storage and data center infrastructure, optimizing multi-tenant environments by efficiently handling AI data pipeline stages such as ingestion, preparation, training, and inference.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Silicon Motion in developing our latest enterprise SSD for AI servers and data centers. With Silicon Motion's MonTitan Enterprise SSD development platform, we have the flexibility to design enterprise SSDs that deliver industry-leading performance," said CC Wu, VP of Innodisk.

Frank Chen, the CEO of Exascend said, "In the era of AI explosion, data storage is more critical than ever. Through this collaboration with Silicon Motion, we have developed a PCIe Gen 5 SSD tailored for AI servers, ensuring stable read and write speeds with efficient data management, perfectly meeting the storage demands of the AI era."

Via TechPowerUp

You may also like

Efosa Udinmwen
Efosa Udinmwen
Freelance Journalist

Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Kioxia LC9 2.5 SSD
After 7 years, Exadrive's 100TB 2.5-inch SSD is finally superseded by a far superior 122.88TB model from Kioxia
Nvidia Orin Nano and Solidigm D5-P5336
World's first 122.88TB SSD gets 'reviewed' with two very odd bedfellows: the controversial DeepSeek and Nvidia's Jetson Orin AI SBC
DapuStor J5060 61.44TB SSD
Is this the faster 61.44TB SSD out there? DapuStor J5060 is a speed freak when it comes to read workloads but falls behind on writes
Pure Storage DFM
150TB SSD modules to go mainstream in 2025, and Micron is getting a slice of that pie
Sandisk 128TB DC SN670
Sandisk plans 256TB SSD in 2026 and 512TB SSD in 2027 and no, you won't be able to install it in your desktop computer
SK Hynix 61.44TB PCIe 5.0 SSD
SK Hynix will launch 122TB SSD in 2025 and plans to launch 244TB SSD probably in 2026; for now, here's a puny 61TB SSD to whet your appetite
Latest in Pro
cybersecurity
What's the right type of web hosting for me?
Security padlock and circuit board to protect data
Trust in digital services around the world sees a massive drop as security worries continue
Hacker silhouette working on a laptop with North Korean flag on the background
North Korea unveils new military unit targeting AI attacks
An image of network security icons for a network encircling a digital blue earth.
US government warns agencies to make sure their backups are safe from NAKIVO security issue
Laptop computer displaying logo of WordPress, a free and open-source content management system (CMS)
This top WordPress plugin could be hiding a worrying security flaw, so be on your guard
construction
Building in the digital age: why construction’s future depends on scaling jobsite intelligence
Latest in News
Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses
Samsung's rumored smart specs may be launching before the end of 2025
Apple iPhone 16 Review
The latest iPhone 18 leak hints at a major chipset upgrade for all four models
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Monday, March 24 (game #1155)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, March 24 (game #386)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, March 24 (game #652)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Sunday, March 23 (game #1154)
More about pro
Toshiba HDD Innovation Lab

How to make hard drives faster? Simple, just bunch dozens of them together, Toshiba says
Asus Ascent GX10

Asus debuts its own mini AI supercomputer: Ascent GX10 costs $2999 and comes with Nvidia's GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip
Toshiba HDD Innovation Lab

How to make hard drives faster? Simple, just bunch dozens of them together, Toshiba says
See more latest
Most Popular
Toshiba HDD Innovation Lab
How to make hard drives faster? Simple, just bunch dozens of them together, Toshiba says
Asus Ascent GX10
Asus debuts its own mini AI supercomputer: Ascent GX10 costs $2999 and comes with Nvidia's GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip
Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses
Samsung's rumored smart specs may be launching before the end of 2025
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Monday, March 24 (game #1155)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, March 24 (game #652)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, March 24 (game #386)
Apple iPhone 16 Review
The latest iPhone 18 leak hints at a major chipset upgrade for all four models
Micron SOCAMM memory module
World's biggest RAM vendors develop superior memory form factor exclusively for Nvidia, sorry Intel and AMD
Asus Vivobook 18
The Asus Vivobook 18 is the only affordable 18-inch laptop right now, and it comes with a powerful CPU no other laptop has
Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall in The Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms
A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight – everything we know so far about HBO's Game of Thrones prequel