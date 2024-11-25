Microsoft is closing its site dedicated to software licensing info and education

Get Licensing Ready site will cease to exist from January 1, 2025

Users have been given until New Year’s Eve to complete training

New AI-powered learning enhancements are coming soon

Microsoft has quietly confirmed it will be closing down its ‘Get Licensing Ready’ page in the New Year, giving users until just the end of the year to finish their training modules.

Advertised as a “complete and up-to-date resource for anyone who needs to learn about Microsoft licensing,” the page hosts over 50 modules and other documentation designed to help users navigate the tricky world of software licensing.

The dedicated email alias for Get Licensing Ready will also stop working on January 1, 2025.

Microsoft closes down Get Licensing Ready

A pop-up on the page confirms: “The Get Licensing Ready website will be retiring on January 1st, 2025. Microsoft will be ending support for licensing certifications through this platform and phasing out the Get Licensing Ready resource.”

Although users have a little over a month to complete any active modules and download their certificates, current certificates will remain valid for the full 12-month period from the date that they were issued.

Despite the platform’s closure, it seems the content and resources will be relocated to microsoft.com/licensing. A spokesperson stated (via The Register) the company “remains committed to supporting licensing knowledge and solution-building for our partners and customers.”

Microsoft also hinted at new features, citing “new AI capabilities to further enhance learning and engagement.” The recently launched Partner Center AI assistant currently helps with managing partner accounts, billing and memberships, but it doesn’t address licensing concerns.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In the meantime, although resources will continue to be available in a slightly different format, users of the site will need to act quickly to ensure that their certifications are complete and downloaded before the New Year deadline.