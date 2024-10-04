Microsoft Edge gets "unfair advantage", browser makers claim

Some of the top browser makers around have issued a letter to the European Commission (EC) alleging that Microsoft gives the Edge browser an unfair advantage and should be subject to EU tech rules.

A letter seen by Reuters, sent by Vivaldi, Waterfox, and Wavebox, and supported by a group of web developers, also supports Opera’s move to take the EC to court over its decision to exclude Microsoft Edge from being subject to the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

Edge’s exclusion from the DMA means that it is not subjected to the same rules as other browsers, which includes restrictions aimed at making it easier for consumers to choose a service best suited to them.

Edging out the market

The letter, sent on September 17, stated, “It is paramount that the Commission reconsiders its position. Unfair practices are currently allowed to persist on the Windows' ecosystem with respect to Edge, unmitigated by the choice screens that exist on mobile.”

As Edge comes pre-installed by default on Windows machines, users must navigate the Microsoft offering in order to download their browser of choice. The letter states that, “No platform independent browser can aspire to match Edge's unparalleled distribution advantage on Windows. Edge is, moreover, the most important gateway for consumers to download an independent browser on Windows PCs.”

The authors also alleged that Edge, which accounts for just over 5% of the browser market share, mischaracterizes features of rival browsers in pop-up messages to users. However a EC decision in February deemed that Edge was not a “gatekeeper” and that Microsoft should ensure that users can uninstall Edge, alongside any other software.

TechRadar Pro has reached out to the European Commission and Microsoft for comment, but neither immediately responded.

