Megawatt-class AI server racks may well become the norm before 2030 as Nvidia displays 600kW Kyber rack design

News
By published

Nvidia also shows mockups of its future Rubin Ultra GPUs

Nvidia Kyber
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
  • Rubin Ultra GPUs previewed at Nvidia GTC 2025 with Kyber rack mockups
  • Each NVL576 rack may include 576 GPUs across four internal pods
  • Projected power draw reaches 600kW with performance targets of 15 EFLOPS

At Nvidia GTC 2025, the company gave a preview of what its future data center hardware could look like, showcasing mockups of its Rubin Ultra GPUs housed in the Kyber-based NVL576 racks.

These systems are expected to launch in the second half of 2027, and while that’s still some way off, Nvidia is already laying the groundwork for what it describes as the next phase of AI infrastructure.

A single NVL576 rack, according to Jensen Huang, co-founder, president, and CEO of Nvidia, could draw up to 600kW. That's five times more than the 120kW used by current Blackwell B200 racks, suggesting a steep rise in power per rack going forward.

Powering the future

Tom’s Hardware reports, "Each Rubin Ultra rack will consist of four 'pods,' each of which will deliver more computational power than an entire Rubin NVL144 rack. Each pod will house 18 blades, and each blade will support up to eight Rubin Ultra GPUs - along with two Vera CPUs, presumably, though that wasn't explicitly stated. That's 176 GPUs per pod, and 576 per rack."

The Kyber rack infrastructure will support these systems, along with upgraded NVLink modules which will have three next-generation NVLink connections each, compared to just two found in existing 1U rack-mount units.

The first Rubin NVL144 systems, launching in 2026, will rely on existing Grace Blackwell infrastructure. Rubin Ultra arrives in 2027 with far more density.

Tom’s Hardware says that the NVL576 racks are planned to deliver “up to 15 EFLOPS of FP4” in 2027, compared to 3.6 EFLOPS from next year's NVL144 racks.

During the GTC 2025 keynote, Jensen Huang said future racks could eventually require full megawatts of power, meaning 600kW may only be a stepping stone.

As power climbs toward the megawatt range, questions are inevitably growing about how future data centers will be powered.

Nuclear energy is one obvious answer - The likes of Amazon, Meta, and Google are part of a consortium that has pledged to triple nuclear output by 2050 (Microsoft and Oracle are notably missing for the moment) and mobile micro nuclear plants are expected to arrive in the 2030s.

You might also like

TOPICS
Wayne Williams
Wayne Williams
Editor

Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about pro
Ampere One Aurora

Analyst claims Softbank bought Ampere Computing for $6.5 billion to help OpenAI's chip ambitions
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Enterprise Edition

My verdict on the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Enterprise Edition is that it should be cheaper, and the camera badly needs a telephoto sensor
Cleaner turned crime-solving genius Morgan (Katlin Olson) holds up a crime scene photo in crime dramedy series High Potential

I put Hulu's High Potential on as background noise and ended up being completely engrossed
See more latest
Most Popular
The iPhone 14 next to an iPad 10.2 (2022)
How to sync iPhone and iPad – iCloud, Photos, Calendars, and more
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
The foldable iPhone display is rumored to be keeping the 4:3 aspect ratio of the iPad – and there's a good reason for it
Ampere One Aurora
Analyst claims Softbank bought Ampere Computing for $6.5 billion to help OpenAI's chip ambitions
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Sunday, March 30 (game #1161)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, March 30 (game #392)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, March 30 (game #658)
A collage of Daredevil screaming, Cassian Andor in a cockpit, and Doctor Who holding out his hand in the TARDIS
Everything new on Disney+ in April 2025: Andor season 2, Doctor Who season 15, Dying for Sex, and more
AWS re:Invent 2024
And so it begins - Amazon Web Services is aggressively courting its own customers to use its Trainium tech rather than Nvidia's GPUs
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 on a table
Leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE may have revealed the affordable foldable's design
A Fujifilm X100VI camera in front of a rising red arrow
The Fujifilm X100VI effect – how it's sparked a compact camera price boom and what I'd buy instead