Too good to be true? Job scams on the rise as finance, IT, and healthcare sectors become prime targets

A new report from Heimdal has revealed jobseekers across the world are being targeted by scams exploiting individuals looking for work in sectors such as finance, IT, and healthcare.

Based on an analysis of over 2,670 social media posts and comments from victims in 2023 and 2024, the report highlights the common tactics used by scammers, the industries most affected, and the emotional toll these scams take on their victims.

The finance and IT sectors are the most targeted by job scams, with 35.45% and 30.43% of reported cases, respectively, with Healthcare accounting for 15.41% of incidents.

These industries, especially those offering remote positions, have become prime targets for fraudsters, the report says, with nearly half (43%) of scam-related posts involved remote jobs, compared to 42% for on-site roles and 15% for hybrid positions.

High-value roles such as managers and entry-level candidates are also heavily targeted as 35% of scams are directed at managers while 34% point towards entry-level job seekers. These roles are particularly attractive to scammers because of the volume of candidates and the appeal of potentially lucrative job offers.

Several tactics are commonly used by scammers to defraud unsuspecting victims, but suspicious contact information is the most frequent red flag, representing 41.1% of cases. Unrealistic salary offers (25.7%) and misleading job descriptions (10.6%) are also used to lure victims.

Email is the most popular method scammers use to reach their targets, responsible for 30.75% of cases, followed by social media (20.19%) and websites (19.79%). The convenience of digital communication platforms has made it easier for scammers to impersonate legitimate companies and deceive job seekers.

The report also outlines several warning signs job seekers should be aware of to avoid falling into scam traps. Requests for upfront payments, cited in 25.08% of cases, are a common tactic used by scammers. Phishing attempts (18.81%) and requests for confidential information (17.49%) also signal potential fraud. Additionally, a lack of an interview process (15.84%) or receiving a job offer without applying (12.21%) are major red flags. Furthermore, poorly written job descriptions, often containing spelling errors or inconsistencies, are another sign of a potential scam. These descriptions, present in 10.56% of the cases, can indicate a lack of professionalism and authenticity.

Beyond the financial damage, job scams leave a lasting emotional toll on victims. The report shows that 35.29% of victims reported distress, 23.53% experienced anxiety, and 9.41% felt anger. Victims often feel ashamed and question their value as candidates, particularly after facing multiple rejections in their job search. Many victims also feel a deep sense of injustice, believing that regulatory bodies and law enforcement are not adequately equipped to protect them. This lack of closure can lead to lingering emotional scars that persist long after the scam.

To avoid falling for job scams, checking the company reviews and verifying company information are crucial steps, with 26.96% and 22.87% of victims citing these as helpful strategies. Also, consulting trusted friends and verifying email domains are recommended to ensure job offers are legitimate.

"It's clear that job platforms are struggling to keep up with the growing number of scammers,” said Valentin Rusu, Lead Machine Learning Engineer at Heimdal Security.

"That's why job seekers must adopt a cybersecurity-first mindset—approach every email and job offer with caution. Verify email domains, check company websites, read reviews, and consult with trusted friends before proceeding. And most importantly, never disclose personal information unless you're absolutely certain of the company's legitimacy.", Rusu added.