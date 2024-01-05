It’s time to admit it…I need to work smarter, not harder in 2024

With 2023 behind us, I think it’s time to admit it…

During the majority of my career I’ve slipped into the ‘more is better’ mindset. I thought that working harder, longer, and on more things was the key to success. Although this has been a great way to get loads of experience in different areas, it certainly isn’t sustainable.

Obviously, my work-based resolution for 2024 isn’t going to be to ‘achieve less’...but I do want to make it easier for myself to achieve more.

For me, this means leaning into some of the productivity methods I’ve found really work for me. This includes using the Pomodoro method of timed focused working, using dual monitors to help me ‘see the bigger picture’...oh, and drinking obscene amounts of high-quality coffee.

I also want to invest in making my hard earned downtime more relaxing, so I can go back to work feeling revitalized, focused, and ready to collaborate on some kick-ass content.

