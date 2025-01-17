IaaS specialist Leaseweb wants to shake the virtual private server tree with slew of VPS offers from under $5/month

New Leaseweb products appeal to tinkerers who want total control at an affordable price

VPS 1 gets 4 vCPU, 6GB vRAM and 100GB NVMe SSD storage with 30TB bandwidth and 10Gbps uplink

Leaseweb says the VPS are also equipped with 'latest' generation CPUs

Leaseweb has announced the launch of a new virtual private server (VPS) hosting service aimed at improving flexibility and scalability for customers.

The infrastructure as a service (IaaS) specialist said the new VPS solution is specifically designed for businesses that require a “combination of exceptional price-performance, fast local storage, and easy deployment”.

The service will be delivered via a self-service portal, making it a click and go solution requiring “limited technical expertise” for setup and management, which the company says makes the solution ideal for firms seeking an entry-level service to the firm’s public cloud offerings.

What to expect from Leaseweb’s new VPS service

“Our new VPS solution has been designed from the ground up to offer the ideal balance of performance, usability and cost,” said Mathijs Heikamp, Director Product Management at Leaseweb Global.

“By combining the latest hardware, advanced automation and an intuitive self-service portal, we're delivering a cloud infrastructure solution that can effortlessly adapt to customer requirements.”

The VPS service also provides users with built-in security and reliability features, according to Leaseweb. This includes firewalls, DDoS protection, and hosting via ISO-certified data centers.

A backup solution is also available, but as an add-on service.

The new Leaseweb VPS service includes six distinct packages for customers ranging in size and technical expertise.

The entry-level package, dubbed VPS 1, starts at $3.74 (£3.06) per month. This provides users with 4 vCPUs, 6GB of vRAM, and 100Gb of NVMe SSD storage, complete with 30TB of bandwidth and 10Gbps uplink.

Meanwhile, VPS 3 gives users double the vCPU capacity alongside 24GB of vRAM and 300GB of NVMe storage.

At the higher end of the spectrum, the VPS 6 package certainly kicks things up a notch, offering users 24 vCPUs, 120GB of vRAM, and 600GB of NVMe SSD storage capacity.

There’s quite a price jump between the mid-range and upper-tier packages, with VPS 6 setting users back $55.34 (£45.24).

All packages across the range guarantee 30TB of bandwidth and 10Gbps uplink, according to Leaseweb.