Fujitsu Japan spins off PC and hardware business

Fujitsu is creating a new hardware spinoff in Japan as it looks to "position itself for sustainable growth and improved profitability" as part of an entire company transformation between now and 2030.

The hardware division, which primarily sells servers and storage solutions, shall be known as Fsas Technologies Inc., and will launch for the Japanese market on April 1, 2024.

With the formation of a new company, Fujitsu hopes to transform into a "technology company that realizes net positive outcomes for its stakeholders including society, customers, shareholders and employees, while providing digital services which contribute to sustainability across industries."

Fujitsu announced Fsas Technologies spinoff

Fujitsu previously announced it would by ending the sale of personal computers across Europe from April 2024 as another step in its transformation.

Fsas Technologies will be responsible for developing and manufacturing Fujitsu’s PRIMERGY servers, PRIMEQUEST IA servers, and ETERNUS storage systems. It will also take responsibility for IPCOM network servers and the direct sale of enterprise PCs to customers.

The December 26 announcement confirms that the "relevant employees" will transition over to Fsas Technologies, where around 7,500 workers are expected to be housed from April next year.

Fujitsu will still be responsible for system integration, managed services, and infrastructure services.

Masuo Yasuda, Vice Head of Japan Region (Private Sectors), will take on the new role of Representative Director and President for the new spinoff.

On this same busy day for Fujitsu, a new Vice Head of Japan Region (Enterprise) was announced for April 1, 2024.

A statement in the company’s press release reads: "Fujitsu’s decision reflects the need to establish a framework for comprehensive management and allocation of resources at all stages of this business, ranging from the development, manufacturing, and sales to maintenance of related hardware and services in Japan."

Moreover, the company has committed to reducing its greenhouse gasses to zero by 2030, and across its value chain by 2040.