From gut feeling to data-driven strategy: AI’s role in holiday retail success

Black Friday and the following holiday shopping season are critical for retailers worldwide. For many, the revenue generated during this period represents a substantial portion of their annual targets, and sets the stage for the year ahead. Preparation begins months in advance as retailers plan inventories, identify likely hits, and scale up operational capacities.

While experienced retailers often rely on past experience to gauge purchase volumes and potential obstacles; effective planning requires more than a gut feeling—it must be validated with data.

Retailers collect vast amounts of data relating to purchases, from average basket size, popularity of items, most frequent purchase days and times, and more. All of this data provides valuable insights for retailers to ensure they are well prepared for the peak season. Human analysis alone, however, may not guarantee the best and most valuable insights are drawn. This is where AI can help.

AI tools can sift through vast amounts of data, identify key trends, and generate predictive insights. By analyzing historical data and applying heuristics, AI can help retailers forecast demand, optimize inventory, and streamline staffing decisions.

Once these insights are generated, AIOps tools can take over, automatically scaling resources like CPU and capacity to handle traffic spikes, providing the necessary "boost" to handle high traffic, even during unexpected peaks.

Let’s explore AI’s role in ensuring success for retailers in this peak season.

Rajiv Nayan Social Links Navigation Vice President and General Manager at Digitate.

Addressing operational challenges

Retailers face various obstacles in preparing for the holiday rush. Planning includes anticipating product demand, ensuring inventory availability across locations, and preparing logistics. This period’s sales surge can put unprecedented pressure on IT systems, which may need to handle hundreds of orders per hour.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

AI-driven forecasting enables retailers to move beyond a gut-feeling, making data-driven decisions based on historical trends and real-time data. AI tools analyze vast amounts of retail data—such as basket sizes, peak shopping times, and item popularity—to make precise predictions. These insights improve capacity planning, including timely adjustments for resources like storage and CPU power, which is essential for keeping systems running smoothly.

Once these insights have been drawn, AIOps platforms dynamically allocate resources as demand increases, minimizing downtime and keeping the customer experience intact.

Smarter inventory and staffing

Inventory management is another area transformed by AI. Predictive analytics allows retailers to anticipate demand more accurately, adjusting inventory levels to align with projected needs to avoid stock shortages or surplus.

This real-time forecasting helps ensure popular products remain available and inventory is efficiently distributed across stores and warehouses. Additionally, predictive insights enable more strategic staffing, ensuring that employee levels align with anticipated demand spikes.

AI also provides a feedback loop that retailers can leverage year after year, helping them refine their holiday season strategies. By using heuristics and historical data, AI helps forecast demand patterns and guides long-term planning for staffing, logistics, and inventory management.

Real-time visibility for seamless operations

Visibility across operations is essential for success during peak shopping periods. Retailers must monitor metrics like incident count (to track disruptions), churn rate or cart abandonment (to gauge retention), inventory turnover (to assess sales versus stock), and logistics (to ensure delivery success). AIOps platforms offer dashboards that provide real-time tracking of these metrics, allowing teams to make immediate, informed decisions to manage demand fluctuations and resolve any issues.

This comprehensive view helps large, omnichannel retailers manage both in-store and online channels. By responding to real-time data, retailers can address customer needs swiftly and reduce the risk of supply chain bottlenecks.

With AI providing this observability, retailers are better equipped to offer a seamless customer experience, even during peak demand.

A data-driven future for retail

With the holiday season's high stakes, AI and AIOps are enabling retailers to make well-informed, strategic decisions that go beyond gut instinct. By offering predictive analytics, real-time insights, and automated scaling, these technologies streamline operations, prevent costly outages, and enhance customer satisfaction. Retailers that embrace these data-driven strategies gain an edge in a competitive landscape, not only succeeding during peak periods but also laying the foundation for future growth and agility.

In a market where customer expectations are high and purchase habits are changing, data-driven strategies supported by AI are becoming essential tools for retail success.

We've featured the best small business software.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro