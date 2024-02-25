Forget about eSIM, this multi-operator SIM could make swapping mobile networks as easy as ABC — but it is not available for smartphones right now

A new ‘always-on’ intelligent SIM card has been launched in partnership with global operators Deutsche Telekom IoT and Tele2 IoT.

The world's first resilient SIM card, rSIM, is designed to check its own network connectivity and switch providers automatically when disruptions occur, minimizing the chances of the SIM and the device becoming disconnected during outages.

rSIM effectively upgrades a single SIM device to a dual SIM one, by storing two independent mobile operator profiles. In addition to providing seamless roaming outside of a device’s home country, rSIM can be a useful solution for uninterrupted internet access.

Always checking for outages

The new SIM works by verifying the device's internet connection every 60 seconds. Should it begin to receive a series of failed tests it will wait five minutes to see if the problem is real and if it determines that it is, it will seamlessly switch to the second network. When the outage is over, it will switch back to the primary network.

“There were around 2 billion cellular IoT connections in 2023, growing to around 7 billion in 2033," Richard Cunliffe, Director of Product and Innovation at rSIM, explained.

"As more industries become dependent on IoT, mobile network outages are becoming more commonplace, as more devices connect to them. This increased disruption is affecting all industries, but the biggest impact is seen in critical sectors where lives and infrastructure are at risk, for example in Telecare and Critical National Infrastructure (CNI). Working with our best-in-class global partners on the development, build and rollout of rSIM, our innovative dual SIM, dual core approach will provide a solution which both monitors disruptions and reacts to them at speed.”

At the moment, rSIM is only available to mobile operators, device manufacturers/OEMs, and value-added resellers.