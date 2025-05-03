Half of parents work after school, causing a broadband battle with streaming-addicted children

One Wi-Fi, two needs: entertainment for kids, connectivity for remote staff – someone’s going to lose

Virgin Media O2 is pouring £2 billion into fixing the UK’s growing digital traffic jam

Across the UK, something curious happens at exactly 15:40 every weekday, as broadband networks feel the weight of millions of simultaneous logins as children return from school and switch straight into digital mode.

New Virgin Media O2 network analysis reveals a consistent afternoon surge in traffic, fueled largely by streaming services such as YouTube and on-demand TV platforms. But this isn't the sole cause of the spike – because kids aren't the only ones using home broadband at that time.

In fact, nearly half of UK parents (46%) say they continue working after the school pickup, relying on screens to keep their kids occupied. The spikes extend to around 17:00, a direct result of dual demand: children seeking entertainment and adults trying to stay productive.

Unexpected digital rush after school – not a harmless strain

This surge in data usage may seem harmless, but it directly impacts Quality of Service (QoS).

Broadband availability comes under pressure as resources are stretched, and businesses with remote staff may experience dips in connection quality, causing video call freezes, cloud sync delays, or lost productivity.

It also highlights the need for businesses with hybrid teams to support staff with remote-ready solutions, whether by offering IT guidance, subsidising hardware upgrades, or providing mobile connectivity kits to ensure uninterrupted productivity during peak traffic windows.

Virgin Media O2 says it is addressing these pressures with £2 billion in annual investments to enhance its networks.

“Our data shows just how essential connectivity is to modern family life. With parents juggling busy schedules and children going online to learn, stay entertained, and chat with friends, our gigabit broadband ensures everyone stays connected - without the arguments,” said Jeanie York, CTO at Virgin Media O2.

QoS isn’t just about broadband speed; it’s also about infrastructure and management. Businesses and families can ease pressure on their networks by upgrading to a better WiFi router for device prioritization or deploying a mobile hotspot as a backup during critical calls.

Security, too, becomes a pressing concern. With so many young users online each afternoon, the risk of unsafe content or unwanted interactions increases.

To tackle this, Virgin Media O2 is partnering with Internet Matters to provide helpful resources, including the “Find the Right Words” campaign and guidance on setting up the parental control tools.