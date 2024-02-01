Dynatrace's hypermodal business AI copilot for analytics and automation could boost your cloud security — and explain how every step of the way

Managing your business' data can often seem like a daunting and tedious task that requires hours of manpower that could be better spent elsewhere.

This is the problem Dynatrace set out to address with its unified observability platform, combined with the AI copilot, Davis, who can secure your business through AI empowered analytics.

In a product demonstration at its Dynatrace Perform 2024 event in Las Vegas, Principal Solutions Engineer, Markie Duby, walked us through the features and functionality of Davis' industry-first capabilities.

Natural language analytics for novice and expert alike

Enhancing the efficiency of your threat detection is a constant necessity to stay ahead of the curve - and analysing the business environment and tracking the behaviours of the systems you use can quickly become a tangled web of programmes and hosts.

Davis Copilot is a hypermodal AI combining predictive, causal and generative systems to provide an all-in-one tool for observability, sustainability and security. In this particular demo, Duby showcased the thinking process that Davis goes through when faced with a query.

As demonstrated by Duby, the Dynatrace platform has the ability to identify how each individual user is interacting with your network and systems - from the process, service, and application level. Not only that, but it can also identify how one particular host interacts with others on the network, and automatically recognise the dependencies between them.

This means that when an issue within a network arises, Davis can identify where an issue is, what systems are potentially dependent on the faulty node, and even explain how and why the copilot has strung together these systems in order to identify the root cause.

(Image credit: Future - Benedict Collins)

You don't need to be a data logging genius to put Davis to work, as it can also run through natural language queries as simple as, "show nullpointerexception error logs," and Davis will return all of the records it can find. Davis will also generate a code string in the unique Dynatrace Query Language (DQL) so you can check exactly what Davis interpreted and understood - and then tweak it to suit your desires.

Davis can boost the security posture of your cloud infrastructure by to sifting through logs and data, providing the human elements with more time to face other issues.

Davis is currently available through the Dynatrace Notebook - a text based runbook that can be collaboratively shared - but is set to be expanded to other parts of the Dynatrace platform, according to Duby.