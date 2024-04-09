$6.6 billion given to Taiwan semiconductor giant to shore up US chip manufacturing
US moves to safeguard a secure chip supply line
The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has been granted $6.6 billion as part of the CHIPS and Science act to fund the domestic manufacturing of semiconductors on US soil.
The funding, confirmed by the US Department of Commerce, will help migrate TSMC’s manufacturing capabilities from Taiwan to planned factories in Arizona, distancing semiconductors used in US defense and industry from the espionage capabilities of China.
So far, $8.5 billion has been allotted to Intel, and a further $1.5 billion to GlobalFoundries, with the US looking to diversify its investments into domestic manufacturing of semiconductors.
Critical supply chain under threat
The CHIPS and Science Act passed as bipartisan legislation in 2022 and allocated $280 to boost the domestic manufacturing of critical technical components, with a significant amount of the total funding reserved for semiconductors.
Semiconductors are a critical component necessary for most electronics, and TSMC currently produces just over 60% of the world's semiconductors. However, the recent 7.4 magnitude earthquake that struck the small island nation of Taiwan demonstrates the volatility of the supply chain, and further highlights its susceptibility to both natural disasters and state-sponsored espionage from China.
Many significant industries such as AI, and the hardware that AI is reliant on to operate, require a stable and secure supply of semiconductors especially as these industries are experiencing a significant boom, generating thousands of jobs and boosting economies.
In a statement released by the US Department of Commerce, President Joe Biden said, “America invented these chips, but over time, we went from producing nearly 40% of the world’s capacity to close to 10%, and none of the most advanced chips, exposing us to significant economic and national security vulnerabilities.”
“I was determined to turn that around, and thanks to my CHIPS and Science Act – a key part of my Investing in America agenda – semiconductor manufacturing and jobs are making a comeback.”
Benedict Collins is a Staff Writer at TechRadar Pro covering privacy and security. Before settling into journalism he worked as a Livestream Production Manager, covering games in the National Ice Hockey League for 5 years and contributing heavily to the advancement of livestreaming within the league. Benedict is mainly focused on security issues such as phishing, malware, and cyber criminal activity, but he also likes to draw on his knowledge of geopolitics and international relations to understand the motives and consequences of state-sponsored cyber attacks.
He has a MA in Security, Intelligence and Diplomacy, alongside a BA in Politics with Journalism, both from the University of Buckingham. His masters dissertation, titled 'Arms sales as a foreign policy tool,' argues that the export of weapon systems has been an integral part of the diplomatic toolkit used by the US, Russia and China since 1945. Benedict has also written about NATO's role in the era of hybrid warfare, the influence of interest groups on US foreign policy, and how reputational insecurity can contribute to the misuse of intelligence.
Outside of work Ben follows many sports; most notably ice hockey and rugby. When not running or climbing, Ben can most often be found deep in the shrubbery of a pub garden.
