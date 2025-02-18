Compliance to competitive edge: how sustainability drives business value

For many years sustainability has been growing on the corporate agenda but as we enter 2025 it has become a clear business imperative. Companies are facing increasing pressure from critical stakeholders to address their environmental impact with a plan that spans social responsibility, governance, and long-term risk management.

Meanwhile, on the regulatory front, global directives call for organizations to adopt a more rigorous, transparent approach to sustainability reporting. Customer priorities are also shifting, with many assessing a company’s sustainability credentials before making purchasing decisions. These increased pressures are squeezing businesses to make radical changes, and fast.

Charissa Jaganath Social Links Navigation Head of Responsible Business at Logicalis.

How sustainability is reshaping operations

The intricacy of today’s regulations means businesses cannot treat sustainability as a siloed function. For example, The European Union’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) requires businesses to carry out double materiality assessments looking at both financial impacts and how a company's operations affect society and the environment. This transcends mere compliance. ESG will have to be thoroughly incorporated at every level of the business, from risk management and HR to legal and finance. What may once have been seen as ‘immaterial’ issues, such as supply chain or energy use across non-core operations, are now being scrutinized. To ensure compliance, companies must build a cross-functional strategy.

For businesses that are not yet ready, it is important to recognize that compliance leeway will not last forever. Non-compliance will begin to carry real financial, legal and reputational risks as early as this year. Failing to plan now will mean businesses face a harsher wake-up call down the road.

Businesses will also need to demonstrate progress on plans. Spreadsheets will no longer cut it as organizations get audit-ready, with evidence-backed data to comply with stringent requirements. Real-time data collection and automation tools will be useful as businesses keep track of their headway. This shift will also elevate the role of tech leaders, as data integration and interpretation become crucial for understanding and driving ESG performance across the organization.

The business case

The pressure to comply with regulations is just one side of the coin. There is a compelling business case for embracing sustainability at a strategic level.

As more consumers and business partners seek to align with companies that share their values, a commitment to sustainability has become a competitive differentiator. Businesses are increasingly being evaluated based on their sustainability performance. The 2024 Logicalis CIO report found that 90% of CIOs said that they assess the sustainability credentials of new suppliers before working with them.

At the same time, sustainability is playing an increasingly important role in attracting and retaining top talent. In today’s workforce, especially among younger generations, there is a growing expectation for businesses to lead by example when it comes to inclusivity, diversity, and environmental stewardship. We found that 84% of employees are more likely to work for companies that prioritize environmental issues. Companies that fail to showcase these values risk being left behind.

The cost-saving potential of embedding sustainability at every level can also not be overlooked. Smart sustainability investments such as carbon offsetting, circular economy models and smart building systems can bring long-term cost savings that will be impossible to ignore. In an environment where profit margins are often squeezed, the ability to drive savings through smarter, more sustainable practices provides a distinct advantage.

As regulatory changes make ESG reporting a corporate mandate, organizations can unlock their full potential by integrating sustainability into every business decision. In doing so, companies can attract top talent, build customer loyalty, and establish themselves as industry leaders. Beyond the immediate compliance benefits, embedding sustainability into core operations makes businesses more resilient, agile, and future-ready. With sustainability now a crucial part of business operations, it must be prioritized at every level to ensure long-term success.

