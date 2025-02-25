Australia follows US and bans all Kaspersky antivirus on government devices
Security concerns spell an end to Kaspersky software in Australia
- Kaspersky products have been banned on Australian government devices
- Australia government cites national security concerns
- Kaspersky has always denied ties with the Russian government
Kaspersky antivirus and security software will no longer be permitted on Australian government devices, with the nation's government citing national security concerns as being behind the ban.
“After considering threat and risk analysis, I have determined that the use of Kaspersky Lab, Inc. products and web services by Australian Government entities poses an unacceptable security risk to Australian Government, networks and data, arising from threats of foreign interference, espionage and sabotage,” said Department of Home Affairs secretary Stephanie Foster.
Australian public organizations now must identify and remove all existing instances of Kaspersky products, and will no longer be allowed to install any security software from the firm.
Geopolitical motivations
The news follows recent decisions by the US government to also ban sales of Kaspersky security software over concerns the firm may be passing sensitive information over to the Kremlin - an accusation Kaspersky has always adamantly denied.
Kaspersky has repeatedly invited third party and independent assessments of its data services and engineering practices, and has reassured partners and customers of the security of its products and services - and strenuously denied any ties to the Russian Government.
“Kaspersky is disappointed with the decision of the Department of Home Affairs of Australia to stop and prevent the use of Kaspersky products and web services on Australian Government systems and devices,” the company told TechRadar Pro.
“Kaspersky believes that the decision stems from the current geopolitical climate and was not supported by any technical assessment of the company’s products, which the company has been continuously advocating for. The fact that the directive was issued without any warning or opportunity for engagement to address the Australian Government’s concerns highlights its political nature.”
