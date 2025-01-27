AI’s role in revolutionizing compliance training

Policies and procedures are the backbone of any organization. Too often, however, they don’t stick with employees in critical moments. Now innovations built on artificial intelligence (AI) are poised to make change for the better. Here's how.

Despite occasional red tape, policies and procedures are essential for maintaining staff and customer safety and minimizing liability. When employees fail to follow them, the stakes can be high: hefty fines and sometimes legal or reputational damage.

But many businesses still treat compliance training as a one-size-fits-all "tick-box" exercise. Rather than promoting real understanding, the focus remains on leveraging uninspired, generic programs to tick regulatory checkmarks. This not only disengages employees but heightens risks – and misses the training’s true purpose.

If organizations want to succeed, it’s time to leave tick-box compliance behind and embrace meaningful, modern training strategies that empower the workforce.

Graham Glass Social Links Navigation CEO and Founder of CYPHER Learning.

Why ‘Tick-Box’ Compliance is Failing

Tick-box compliance exercises simply don’t work as well as employers want them to. Too often they merely demonstrate that a company has completed its mandated obligation – and miss opportunities to engage and promote true understanding. As such training is often reduced training to a dull formality and fail to leave a lasting impact, leading to predictable and costly problems later.

A tragic example of the failure of this approach can be seen in a 2022 incident at a Costa Coffee store in Barking. Despite having received tick-box-style allergy training, an employee serving a 13-year-old girl with a severe dairy allergy failed to follow mandated procedures. The result was the child’s death from anaphylactic shock. This devastating incident is a stark reminder of the human cost of inadequate training. And such lapses are reported in numerous industries.

At the heart of the problem is the disconnect between training and employees’ day to day working lives. Today, 73% of employees admit to lacking the knowledge needed to follow policies, with confusion about the rules being the leading cause of regulatory violations. HR leaders also share this concern: 68% view compliance training as a major challenge, and 66% acknowledge it’s often an afterthought. The outcome is poor compliance, elevating risks for both organizations and their customers.

Time for a Training Refresh

Employees need training that connects with their daily responsibilities and keeps them engaged. The outdated one-size-fits-all approach – relying on generic materials and occasional sessions – simply doesn’t cut it. Nor do newsletters and email updates as sole communicators of policies and procedures. These delivery methods rarely drive meaningful behavioral change.

Personalized, interactive training tailored to specific roles is far more effective. When employees see how compliance relates directly to their work and understand the reasons behind it, they’re more likely to embrace it. Regular updates and follow-ups can then reinforce these lessons, embedding compliance behaviors over time.

Still, fewer than half of companies conduct online training, and even fewer use explainer videos or interactive sessions. And gamified experiences, which significantly boost engagement and retention, are used by just 26% of organizations. The hesitation to adopt these tailored training often stems from cost and logistical concerns, especially for large companies with thousands of employees. As a result, many stick to more affordable, generic approaches – despite clear evidence of their shortcomings.

Smarter Compliance Training

Compliance training is undergoing a transformation, thanks to advancements in artificial intelligence (AI). AI now eliminates many historical economic and logistic barriers to personalized training – delivering role-specific, cost-effective solutions tailored to individual needs. Scalable and accessible, this technology empowers organizations to offer personalized training that truly resonates with employees – whether they have two members of staff or thousands.

One key advantage is adaptability. AI-driven training platforms continuously evaluate and refine modules to help promote maximum effectiveness. Just-in-time learning delivers content when employees need it most – right before crucial tasks or decisions. By incorporating interactive elements, quizzes, and gamification, AI can also boost engagement and retention, making learning not just effective but enjoyable.

The benefits are undeniable: 97% of HR and business leaders believe better engagement in policy and procedure training would increase compliance and reduce company risk. AI brings this closer to reality, helping organizations leave behind tick-box training for modern, impactful solutions.

End of an Era

Tick-box compliance has run its course. It is ineffective, disengaging, and in the worst cases can be dangerous. It's time for businesses to prioritize meaningful, modern training methods to reduce risks, protect employees, and create safer workplaces.

AI technology offers businesses an unprecedented opportunity. By making personalized, engaging learning scalable and cost-effective, AI-tools for learning empower businesses to deliver training that genuinely supports compliance and safety.

Investing in modern compliance training is not just a regulatory necessity – it’s vital for business success. By doing so, businesses can foster a culture of greater safety, productivity, and understanding, creating a better future for employees and customers alike.

We've listed the best HR outsourcing services .

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro