"AI requires cold data to be warmer" — energy-efficient Tape-as-a-Service (TaaS) combines the benefits of traditional 18TB LTO-9 storage with the convenience and flexibility of cloud services

Geyser Data's Tape-as-a-Service reaches general availability

Built with Spectra Logic, integrates seamlessly with AWS S3

No egress fees, secure air-gapped tapes, energy-efficient solution

Back in May 2024, cloud archive provider Geyser Data and data storage and management firm Spectra Logic introduced a new Tape-as-a-Service (TaaS) cloud offering combining the durability and cost-efficiency of traditional tape storage with the flexibility of cloud services.

This TaaS solution addresses the growing demand for secure, cost-effective data storage, supporting large volumes while minimizing environmental impact.

Geyser Data claims up to 97% lower CO2 emissions, 87% less power usage, and 85% less e-waste compared to other cloud services. It offers enhanced security with dedicated tapes and full control over encryption keys, along with the freedom of immediate access.

Subscription service

Following a well-received beta phase, the TaaS offering is now generally available.

Nelson Nahum, CEO of Geyser Data, outlined some of the service's key benefits, saying, "New workloads like AI require cold data to be warmer. One of our customers' biggest challenges today is the unpredictable and skyrocketing costs tied to data retrieval and egress fees in other cloud environments. Our service provides a simple and transparent pricing model that eliminates these burdens while giving businesses the storage capacity they need without investing in new hardware."

The 'enterprise-class' tape archiving solution operates on a subscription basis. It integrates with S3 APIs, allowing businesses to manage and store large volumes of data without the variable costs typical of traditional cloud providers, the need for specialized expertise, or reliance on complex on-premises infrastructure.

“By integrating Spectra Logic's Tape Archive Platform-as-a-Service (TAPAS) with Geyser Data's robust cloud software management platform, we've developed a solution that drives significant cost savings while also addressing critical power consumption challenges faced by data-intensive technologies such as AI and machine learning," noted Mitch Seigle, Chief Marketing Officer of Spectra Logic.

"As organizations grapple with the demands of rapidly expanding data volumes, tape storage provides unmatched security, longevity, sustainability, and operational efficiency - making it a pivotal element in modern data infrastructure strategies.”

Geyser Data offers a straightforward pricing model at $28 per tape per month, with each tape capable of storing up to 18TB of uncompressed data. This equates to an effective cost of $1.56 per terabyte. There are no restrictions on the amount of data customers can archive or back up, as the Spectra Cube library is designed to scale to meet demand.