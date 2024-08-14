A deep dive into multi-stage attacks and the need for complete visibility

Multi-stage, heavily obfuscated ransomware and malware attacks are becoming increasingly common. Cybercriminals are now using sophisticated methods that involve a combination of techniques to evade detection and establish a strong presence within an organization’s network. These complex attacks make it incredibly challenging for security teams to detect and respond promptly.

Typically, these attacks begin with phishing or vulnerability exploitation to gain initial access. This is followed by lateral movement and privilege escalation, cumulating in data exfiltration and ransomware deployment. Recent data from Aggregated honeypot over a six-month period reveals that more than 50% of attacks focused on defense evasion. This data highlights the emphasis attackers place on bypassing security measures and obfuscating information, underscoring the need for organizations to prioritize robust detection and response strategies.

Gabrielle Hempel Social Links Navigation Customer Solutions Engineer at Exabeam.

Breaking down multi-stage attacks

Each stage of these attacks is meticulously designed to be stealthy and confusing, making it hard for traditional cybersecurity measures to catch, maximizing impact. For example, an attack might start with a seemingly innocuous executable file to bypass security checks. Once executed, it connects with a remote server to download a configuration file containing further instructions or components needed for the next attack phase. The complexity deepens as the malicious executable loads a legitimate dynamic-link library (DLL), blending in with normal system processes. This technique exploits the trust associated with legitimate system files, making it harder for security tools to spot the anomaly.

As the attack progresses, advanced execution techniques such as Process Doppelgänging or Process Hollowing are used. Process Doppelgänging replaces the memory of a legitimate process with malicious code, allowing the attack to proceed while appearing legitimate. Process Hollowing creates a new process in a suspended-state, hollowing its contents to replace them with malicious code. Such sophisticated methods enable attackers to execute malicious payloads while remaining undetected, making it difficult for security teams to detect and respond to these threats efficiently.

Complex challenges in detection and mitigation

The complexity and stealth of multi-stage attacks create several significant challenges for organizations. Defending these sophisticated attacks becomes increasingly difficult as cybercriminals use legitimate elements and advanced concealment techniques to evade traditional security measures. The evasive nature of these attacks results in prolonged dwell times, allowing attackers to cause more damage and increasing the risk of data theft. The longer an attack remains undetected, the greater the potential for significant financial and reputational harm.

Analyzing and mitigating multi-stage attacks requires extensive time and expertise, which can place considerable strain on security resources, and overwhelm security teams. Finally, these attacks can lead to incomplete threat neutralization. Even if one part of the attack is detected and addressed, other components may remain active and undetected, leading to persistent vulnerabilities.

Implementing a multi-layered security strategy

To combat these complex threats, organizations must adopt a multi-layered security strategy that provides visibility across all aspects of their IT environment, including networks, endpoints, and cloud infrastructure. By deploying a range of security tools that work in concert, organizations can better detect and mitigate any threats that might bypass any single defense mechanism.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This multi-faceted strategy begins with implementing an advanced endpoint detection and response (EDR) solution to gain insights into endpoint activities. This allows for early detection of potential threats. Additionally, prioritizing a robust patch management process to promptly address vulnerabilities reduces potential entry points for attackers. Coupling this with the use of up-to-date threat intelligence feeds keeps organizations informed on the latest attack techniques and indicators of compromise.

Another vital component of mitigation is implementing network segmentation. By dividing the network into smaller, isolated segments, organizations can limit the scope of an attack and contain potential breaches more effectively. Lastly, conducting regular security assessments through frequent vulnerability scans and penetration tests is essential for continuously identifying and addressing weaknesses in the security posture. These combined efforts will not only fortify defenses but also improve overall security operations.

Comprehensive visibility across networks, endpoints, and cloud environments enables security teams to detect subtle indicators of compromise early in the attack lifecycle. This early detection allows for a faster and more effective response, minimizing damage and reducing the risk of data exfiltration.

With this improved visibility and efficient detection capabilities, security teams can ensure robust defenses and resilient operations, focusing efforts on genuine threats rather than chasing false positives. This streamlined approach strengthens the overall security posture of an organization to navigate the complexities of modern cyber threats.

We list the best network monitoring tools.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro