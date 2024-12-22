Leaders pushing for AI investment are gaining competitive advantages

AI investment drives competitive advantage and innovation, report claims

Dedicated AI leadership accelerates organizational efficiency

Business executives see AI as a long-term asset

AI is reshaping the business landscape, and companies committed to AI investment are likely to reap sustained rewards, new research has claimed.

A report from Unisys reveals as businesses establish structured AI strategies, backed by leadership and a long-term vision, they strengthen their position in an increasingly competitive environment.

AI is expected to be a permanent component of several companies’ strategic roadmap as 93% of executives favor the use of AI to stay ahead of the competition.

Time savings with Chief AI Officers?

Elsewhere, the report claimed 89% of brand executives anticipate their organization’s AI use will rise over the next year, with this growing enthusiasm suggesting businesses recognize AI’s potential to drive efficiency, innovation, and competitive differentiation.

The presence of dedicated AI leadership has proven to accelerate benefits, as 86% of companies with a Chief AI Officer reported substantial time savings.

Moreover, the competitive advantages are evident for companies that approach AI investment strategically. 30% of organizations that have invested in AI as a core component of their business strategy report a noticeable competitive edge.

Executives also recognize AI as a long-term asset, not just a trend. With nearly three-quarters of surveyed executives viewing AI as a reliable source of information, many are committed to sustaining AI’s role in business beyond immediate projects.

The study also indicates 60% of organizations expect to diversify their AI investments across various projects in the coming years, ensuring that AI becomes embedded in different facets of their operations, rather than being limited to isolated use cases.

“As Executives are seeking insights for ROI on AI investments, they should consider AI is designed to help problem-solve — from mundane tasks to complex challenges," said Brett Barton Vice President and Global AI Practice Leader at Unisys.

“This allows organizations to maximize the impact, especially when there is a targeted business challenge. With the right strategy, use case and focus, organizations that deploy AI will thrive."