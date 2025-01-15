150TB SSD modules to go mainstream in 2025, and Micron is getting a slice of that pie
Micron will supply the QLC NAND used in Pure Storage's huge DirectFlash Module
- Micron is teaming up with Pure Storage for the 150TB DirectFlash module
- Micron's G8 QLC NAND has been qualified for production, alongside Kioxia
- This chip is used in Micron's own rival 60TB SSD
Pure Storage has announced an expanded collaboration with Micron which will see the American semiconductor company’s G9 QLC NAND integrated into the storage firm's future DirectFlash Module (DFM) solutions for use in hyperscale data centers.
This move builds on a decade of cooperation between the two companies, spanning seven generations of NAND integration which includes the Micron G8 QLC NAND, which has been qualified for production in Pure Storage’s 150TB DFM expected later in 2025 (Pure Storage has previously said it plans to ship 300TB DFMs by 2026).
Micron already uses this NAND chip in its own 60TB SSD.
Addressing performance and efficiency needs
DFM technology promises faster data transfer rates, low latency, and high reliability for data-intensive workloads. The module also reduces energy consumption compared to traditional HDD-based solutions, lowering both operating costs and carbon footprint. The use of NAND with higher areal density (bits per square millimeter) allows for greater storage capacity in smaller physical footprints, contributing to more efficient rack usage and scalability.
“Pure Storage’s collaboration with Micron is another example of our significant momentum bringing the benefits of all-flash storage technology to hyperscale environments," said Bill Cerreta, General Manager of Hyperscale at Pure Storage.
"With Micron’s advanced NAND technology, Pure Storage can further optimize storage scalability, performance, and energy efficiency for an industry with unparalleled requirements.”
Jeremy Werner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Micron’s Storage Business Unit, added, “Micron’s advanced NAND technologies, combined with Pure’s innovative storage solutions, enable data center operators to address the increasing performance, efficiency, and scalability needs for today’s hyperscale data centers, Built on trust and thriving on innovation, our collaboration with Pure Storage consistently offers cutting-edge storage solutions for hyperscale and enterprise environments.”
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
The announcement follows that of Japanese memory giant Kioxia, which, like Micron, has a longstanding relationship with Pure Storage. Last year, Kioxia reported it had begun sampling shipments of 2Tb QLC devices, featuring its eighth-generation BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory technology, which Pure Storage also uses in its all-flash storage products.
You might also like
- These are the largest SSDs and HDDs you can buy right now
- Micron wants a bigger slice of the $100 billion HBM market
- Micron's DRAMless SSD could end low performance SATA drives
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.