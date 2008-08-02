Toshiba Portégé G710 review

A good keypad and screen make this a likeable device, let down only by its poor connectivity

Toshiba's Portégé G710 (£190 inc. VAT) is a corporate-aimed smartphone, providing Ofﬁce Mobile and email connectivity in a slim and stylish package.

The 2.4-inch screen is ﬁtted in a landscape orientation, which suits web-browsing perfectly. The 320 x 240-pixel resolution is average for a display of this size, and we found images crisp and bright.

Too much of the display is taken up by menu bars at the top and bottom, however, and overly large icons also make the display appear smaller than it actually is. You'll be able to change layouts slightly, but it lacks the usability found on other Windows Mobile devices.

Spacious keypad



As with RIM's BlackBerry, the operating system is navigated using a roller-ball in the centre of the device. It's accurate and easy to use, although the extra menu functions in Windows Mobile means you'll spend more time rolling through options.

There's a full QWERTY keypad below the screen. With a good amount of space between each key, it's easy to type, irrespective of the size of your hands. Numbers are highlighted in silver, with the keys automatically set to numeric mode when on the home screen. Dedicated buttons for basic punctuation marks speed up emails and notes.

Considering its intended use as a business tool, it's a disappointment to ﬁnd Wi-Fi absent. Mobile web-browsing is restricted to EDGE and GPRS speeds, with faster 3G/HSDPA technology also omitted. Push email does provide near instant access to your emails, however, and it's easy to set up email accounts.

Although documents can be edited using the Word and Excel Mobile software, they cannot be created. You'll be able to get around this by making a blank template on your laptop and copying it across, but it's still frustrating.

Classy business phone



You'll ﬁnd 128MB of ROM and 64MB of RAM memory provided, and expansion can be added using micro-SD cards. Situated above the SIM slot, switching cards is a ﬁddly experience that requires the battery cover to be removed.

Bluetooth is provided for connecting hands-free kits, and also for sending ﬁles wirelessly. You'll also be able to use it as a satellite navigation device, as there's a GPS chip built in. Mapping software isn't provided as standard, however.

The 2-megapixel camera is quick to respond and we found images colourful and detailed. Quality is reduced in anything less than ideal lighting conditions, however, where digital noise is apparent.

The Toshiba Portégé G710 is a neat, comfortable and classy business device, but the interface fails to bring anything new to the smartphone market.