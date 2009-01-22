LogMeIn review

A nicely thought out piece of software but the free version may be lacking in some useful features

LogMeIn differs from other remote access software by being almost entirely browser-based, aside from a tiny program that needs to be installed on the host PC.

It's also (almost) free: the Pro edition expires after 30 days or two hours usage – whichever is sooner – and then the software rolls back to the free edition, which cuts out some of the features such as mini meetings and file sharing.

The software includes remote printing, file synchronisation and the ability to stream audio from the host PC.

The browser-based guest software will even run on ageing PCs; it includes an HTML interface if ActiveX can't be run.

LogMeIn's remote access software was responsive, but the file transfer was rather slow – although this may have been down to using the browser-based client.

The free trial is a great way to experience the LogMeIn software. However, if you find you miss the features that are disabled when your time's up, the commercial offering BeAnywhere might offer better value in the long run.