Flickr review

Unquestionably the biggest of the dedicated photo sites, Flickr deserves its fame. Its pages don't necessarily show off your images at their best, but larger versions are never more than a click away.

With groups and commenting tools, you can do more with your snaps than just admire them. The open API has led to a whole cottage industry of tools that plug into your Flickr photo collection to do anything from order prints without re-uploading to slipping a sideshow into your screensaver.

One of the most advanced – the Picnik image editor – is available within Flickr itself, making the site a one-stop shop for uploading, editing and displaying your images.

With a free account, you're limited to two image sets, 1GB a month of uploads and 100 visible pictures. A Pro account is almost mandatory, giving you access to your original high-res files, account statistics and unlimited uploads and collections.

Both accounts give you access to all the community features, which is where the service really shines over the competition.

