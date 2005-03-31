Fujitsu Siemens has been a consistent player in the handheld market, but it has never had a wide range of offerings. With the Pocket LOOX 400 series, the company is following Dell's example by making an array of specifications available at different price points. The LOOX 420 (£258 inc. VAT) is the most costly model in the line, but is still aggressively priced.

At this price, 802.11b wireless networking as well as Bluetooth come as standard. Sadly, powered by an Intel PXA255 processor running at 400MHz, it isn't the fastest handheld on offer, but we found that it was quick and responsive.

Memory allocation is 64MB, 62MB of which is free for use. The addition of 32MB of ROM memory is low. Support comes in the form of the standard SD(IO) slot, which is located on the top of the unit. Coming with the standard Pocket PC 2003 Edition, Fujitsu Siemens has added a couple of applications to aid the user. FSC SpeedMenu allows users easy access to all the main system functions in one handy utility.

The screen does not support any other mode than portrait. The 3.5-inch QVGA screen is commonplace, but the styling of the LOOX will certainly prove popular with consumers and corporate buyers alike. Finished in dark grey and silver, the rounded edges of the unit make it comfortable in the hand. The navigation buttons are of a good size and being slightly raised means they are less fiddly to execute.

While there are no great surprises hidden away in the Fujitsu Siemens Pocket LOOX 420, we found it to be an attractive and all round usable Pocket PC that offers genuine value for money. Michael Browne