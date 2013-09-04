Trending

Kim Dotcom throws deuces up at Mega to focus on music, politics

And trying not to get extradited to US

Kim Dotcom
That is some dramatic imagery for a Twitter profile pic

Kim Dotcom, the founder of Mega and before that Megaupload, has left the building.

The controversial figure today left Mega, the company he founded not even a year ago, to focus on a myriad of other endeavors. He's been replaced as Mega's managing director by Singapore-based Bonnie Lam.

It's not like he's off do do nothing since he is still fighting extradition to the U.S. - oh, and he's trying to start a music service (Megabox) and a political party in New Zealand as well.

We wish him luck - looks like he needs it on more than one front.

