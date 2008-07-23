Trending

Fuel-cell breakthrough runs for years, not hours

By Future tech  

For businesses at first, but domestic use possible

Toshiba DMFC
Alternatives to methanol cells can now power whole buildings

As the days of oil and coal draw to a close, developments in renewable energies are coming thick and fast, with the latest being a powerhouse of a fuel cell that has the potential to supply electricity for tens of thousands of hours at a time.

The so-called Solid-Oxide fuel cell comes from the Energy and Environmental Systems Laboratories of NTT, a Japanese telecoms company we've come across before.

Scale the key

Residing in the 1-kilowatt class, the new cell is for an office or small factory, rather than a house, but could be developed in the domestic direction if needed.

The material inside the new cell is a lanthanum-nickel-iron oxide compound, which allows NTT to build it sufficiently large to deliver substantial quantities of energy.

Years of electricity

Older cells of this type relied on zirconium, a material that restricted cell size and capacity as it could not be scaled up.

If the device is ever commercialised – NTT has no plans yet – uptimes measured in years, rather than hours, have a clear appeal for an oil-free future.

See more Future tech news