CES 2013: we've landed

TechRadar is officially on location in Las Vegas for CES 2013. Armed with laptops, cameras and mobile hotspots, we're ready to bring you all the latest hardware directly from the show floor.

As the reports roll in, you'll see everything from mammoth ultra HD TVs, new smartphones, laptops and surprises from hot new start-ups and app makers.

What are we expecting? Well there's the rumored "radical brand makeover" from Samsung, and we're also expecting Google TV to partner with hardware makers in a big way.

To see all our coverage from CES in one place, stay tuned to our hub page CES 2013. We'll post all the hot news and hands-ons with the latest tech for your reading and watching enjoyment.