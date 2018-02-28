Windows 10 is getting some useful changes for businesses

Microsoft has released another preview build of Windows 10 which has some interesting new additions for business users.

Build 17110 (for Redstone 4) has hit the fast ring and mainly consists of bug fixes and ironing out various issues ahead of the imminent release of the next big Windows 10 update.

However, there are some fresh introductions for enterprise users as mentioned, including the ability to run custom actions during a feature update. In other words, businesses can run their own custom actions or scripts during an update, with these being executed either pre-install or pre-commit (before the PC reboots into the offline phase of the update).

The new build further allows enterprises to run post rollback scripts in system context or admin context, following feedback from some organizations to Microsoft complaining that most of their staff don’t have admin privileges.

Find out more about these features by reading Microsoft’s blog post here.

Broader bug bashing

The broader fixes applied to Windows 10 in this preview include resolving an issue with the buttons on the Game Bar, and troubleshooting a problem which occurred when dragging a tab out of the Edge browser.

Of the known issues, there’s one noteworthy gremlin in the works, with some testers reporting that the Microsoft Store is broken and no longer works with this build. Microsoft says it’s looking into this.