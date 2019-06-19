What does the future hold for enterprise networking?

Regardless of their size or level of maturity, organisations across all sectors share one common goal: to grow their business by becoming more efficient, effective, and, ultimately, more profitable. Advanced network technologies support this objective in three major ways.

Firstly, they provide the foundation upon which future innovations can be built. A renewed focus on and investment in networking hardware ensures that the operational backbone of any organisation can continue to evolve and adapt to market and customer needs. By putting the right hardware in place today, organisations can, for example, benefit from Wi-Fi 6 and 5G technologies in the future. Equally, if organisations strive towards having a fully autonomous, self-driving network that automates mundane tasks and optimises end-user and customer experiences, then they need to have the right network infrastructure in place first.

Secondly, and equally importantly, networking technologies powered by AI and ML can improve operations of existing infrastructure and make it run even more efficiently. From telemedicine in healthcare to electronic shelf labelling in retail, to digital learning in schools, these technologies can transform networks from a binary utility into a powerful, intelligent engine that automatically connects people to technology. This supports businesses and helps them improve the customer experience like never before.

Finally, modern networking solutions that come with advanced analytics can protect organisations from cyber attacks by providing full visibility onto device activity and by taking remedial action based on behavioural device and network analysis. With the number of IoT devices expected to surpass 20.4 billion by 2020, the potential attack surface continues to expand and the likelihood of an organisation being targeted by cyber criminals is only going to increase. As an organisation’s network is both a key target and the last line of defence against an attack, businesses should invest in these kinds of solutions to keep cybercriminals at bay.