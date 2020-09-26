WebFX SEO services

WebFX is a major SEO and digital marketing agency that has regularly been rated among the best in the world. It provides some of the best SEO services we’ve seen, catering to websites and internet users of all types.

One of WebFX’s major claims is that it has driven almost $2.5 billion in revenue for clients across the world in the past five years. This alone suggests that it’s a company worth using if you’re looking for high-quality SEO services that are likely to deliver results.

In order to help you decide whether or not this is the right company for your needs, we’ve put together the following WebFX evaluation, which includes an in-depth analysis of various aspects of its SEO services.

WebFX is a popular SEO service provider with an impressive track record (Image credit: Web FX)

WebFX: Plans and pricing

Most SEO agencies and service providers have a flexible pricing structure which involves quotes being developed on a case-by-case basis. Unfortunately, WebFX doesn’t do this. Instead, it has predefined SEO packages that come with a specific amount of work and cost a certain amount per month.

At the cheaper end of the spectrum, the Aggressive plan costs $3750–$4250 total for the first two months and $975 per month after that. It gives you on-page optimization for up to 80 keywords and keyphrases, a full technical audit, up to 10 pages of content development, and access to regular updates and analytics.

Upgrading to the Market Leader ($5250–$5750 initial investment, then $1475 per month) or Trailblazer plan ($7000 initial investment, then $2975 per month) will provide more advanced SEO solutions.

For high-end clients, WebFX does offer custom Enterprise plans which are developed with your needs and long-term goals in mind. It also provides full SEO audits from $2600 per audit, SEO copywriting from $150 per page, and much, much more.

WebFX has three different SEO plans (Image credit: WebFX)

WebFX: How it works

When it comes to the long-term management of ongoing SEO campaigns, WebFX uses a custom R.O.C.K.E.T strategy. This involves six clear steps: Research, Optimize, Content, Keywords, Earned Media & Links, and Testing.

Basically, the team will work alongside you to ensure the most appropriate strategy for your website is being implemented, regardless of your exact needs. The R.O.C.K.E.T process is cyclical, which means that it’s always being revisited and revised, allowing you to rest assured that your hard-earned money is being put to best use.

WebFX has a clear plan for approaching all new SEO campaigns (Image credit: WebFX)

WebFX Features and services

WebFX has one of the most comprehensive SEO service offerings that we’ve ever seen. Some of its most notable services include the below.

One thing WebFX does well is its selection of full SEO audit packages. If you purchase one of these, you will be able to work alongside the company’s experts to determine exactly what work your website needs and where you should focus your budget.

WebFX also provides a range of SEO-friendly copywriting services at a very affordable price. Basically, the company will create content according to your specifications, with a focus on driving traffic to your website.

Another thing that WebFX does extremely well is marketplace SEO. The company works with platforms including Amazon, Facebook, Shopify, and Walmart to boost your product rankings and increase your sales.

WebFX provides full SEO audits, among a range of other services (Image credit: WebFX)

WebFX: Support and customer care

In order to determine the quality of WebFX’s ongoing support and customer care, we did two things. First, we analyzed the company’s website to determine what sort of claims it makes. If you sign up for an SEO plan, you will get a custom strategy that is always being refined, a full SEO audit, monthly competitor analysis, transparent reports and analytics, and a dedicated account manager who you can reach out to when needed.

We also scoured the internet and read countless customer reviews to determine what people who have used the company in the past thought of its service. And overall, things were resoundingly positive. For example, WebFX has a 4.9-star rating from 183 reviews on clutch.co, one of the world’s leading review sites. On top of this, many of the best reviews focus on customer service and the excellent ongoing support people experienced.

WebFX provides impressive customer care and ongoing support services (Image credit: WebFX)

The competition

WebFX has consistently been rated among the top SEO agencies in the world, which means that it will likely be the best option available for a large percentage of those looking for high-quality SEO services. However, this doesn’t mean that there aren’t any alternatives worth considering.

For example, SocialSEO is a rapidly growing company that focuses on developing custom SEO solutions for everyone from small local businesses to multinational corporations. You may find it a little expensive compared to WebFX, but you will benefit from the fact that you will get a custom SEO plan developed solely for your business.

Alternatively, you may decide to head to a platform like Upwork.com to find yourself an SEO expert that you can work with directly. Working with a freelancer will generally be cheaper, but you need to be careful who you pick to ensure you get the service you expect.

Final verdict

All things considered, WebFX appears to be a reliable, high-quality SEO agency that focuses on customer service and optimizing the SEO experience. Its rigid price structure won’t suit some people, but apart from this, there’s very little not to like.

For example, WebFX provides exceptional ongoing customer care services, offers high-quality SEO copywriting and marketplace optimization, and follows a clear process that has been proven to work for thousands of clients.

Overall, we’d highly recommend considering WebFX. You might decide that it’s not the right fit for your needs, but there’s every chance that you will love it.

