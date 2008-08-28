Toshiba reveals new TV/DVD combi

Toshiba has used this year's IFA show in Berlin to announce a whole host of TV releases. While the DV series doesn't have anything near as impressive as Full HD imaging power or upscaling technology, it does boast an all-in-on TV and DVD player.

The DV range is HD Ready and available in two colours Piano Black or High Gloss White. The DV range is by no means meant for your living room – sizes are a mere 19- and 22-inch – but Toshiba is hoping that there's some space in your kitchen for one of these bad boys.

Embedded DVD player

The DVD player that's embedded in the TV is compatible with all the usual discs (DVD, CD, SVCD, while sound comes in the form of Dolby Digital and DTS via a coaxial output.

Don't expect much imaging power here, however; contrast ratio is a meagre 1,000:1 and connections are limited to one HDMI socket, Scart, component and S-video.

Toshiba has released no prices as of yet, but you can expect the range to be in the shops in October.