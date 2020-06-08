This is the cheapest ‘upgradable laptop’ we’ve seen to date

So, imagine you could upgrade your laptop every year or every time you get a new smartphone, that’s possible thanks to the Nexdock Touch, the followup to the Nexdock 2 which was unveiled a few years ago on Kickstarter. You can preorder it directly from Nexdock for $249 excluding P&P; the first units are expected to be shipped on August 31st.

In a nutshell, it is a touch-capable computer screen with a keyboard, battery, a touchpad and a docking station all combined into a laptop form factor. You plug in your computer, tablet, base unit, laptop, smartphone (basically anything with a HDMI port) and presto! You have a working computer that charges your phone..

The screen is a 14-inch full HD IPS model with narrow bezels, a huge 60WHr battery, better speakers (four of them) and a bigger touchpad compared to the previous generation. The webcam is also placed bang in the middle of the hinge that connects the display to the keyboard.

All other ports and features of NexDock Touch are exactly the same with NexDock 2; there’s a HDMI in, three Type-C connectors (one for smartphones, one for charging), a microSD card slot, a Type-A connector and a headphone jack.

The most exciting use case is with smartphones that support Android’s desktop mode; that includes all the Samsung Galaxy models from the S8 and the Note 8, all Huawei flagship smartphones since the Mate 10 and the P20 plus the Honor Note 10 and the Honor View 20.

Technically, all smartphones that come with Android 10 and support video output over USB Type-C should be able to do that trick.