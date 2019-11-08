Best Xbox One X games: what to play on the world's most powerful console

Since the Xbox One X's release two years ago, the powerful console has changed the limits of gaming – improving graphics to a true 4K resolution. It offers the best you can get on a console, at least until next-generation Xbox Project Scarlett launches.

We now know of over 250 Xbox One X enhanced games for the new-ish console, including new titles such as Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Forza Horizon 4. While we'd love to tell you all of these games are going to ooze visual fidelity when you pop them onto your TV, not all of them are going to look like they're fresh out of the developer's oven.

You see, even though the Xbox One X is capable of 4K/HDR at 60 frames per second along with Dolby Atmos sound, not all games are guaranteed to have all of these improvements. Some will support all of them, while some will support HDR and nothing more.

With this in mind, we've created a list of the best Xbox One X games that push the console to its limits. Here you'll find the games with patch details that confirm they'll push at least two of the console's capabilities, whether that's 4K, HDR or Dolby Atmos.

We've also included details on some upcoming titles with confirmed Xbox One X enhancements in the works in an effort to keep you informed of what's on the horizon for the 4K-ready console.

It's worth noting that you'll be able to pick up most of the games on this list for cheap during Black Friday and Cyber Monday - so keep an eye out.

