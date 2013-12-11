Apple TV adds new apps, but content line-up still flatters to deceive

Apple has added a few new channels to its Apple TV set-top box, including US networks ABC and Bloomberg and the free movies app Crackle.

The Watch ABC app allows stateside users to tune into live TV but, as always, access is dependent on users inserting their cable TV subscription credentials.

Bloomberg offers 24 hour live news streaming a la the recently-added Sky News app, while Sony-owned Crackle brings free access to free movies and television shows without a monthly fee.

The additions bring Apple more in line with other smart TV platforms, but do very little to help users completely cut the chord from their cable provider, which is reportedly part of the problem the company is experiencing in acquiring content for the rumoured Apple iTV set.

