Download of the day: SharePod

SharePod is a brilliantly simple solution if you're having trouble syncing between your iPhone/iPod and your computer, or if you just don't want to use iTunes.

Why you need it

A few weeks ago I bought a new computer, and iTunes was not happy at all. Because I'd synced my iPhone with my old laptop, iTunes refused to play ball with my new one – instead of syncing as normal, it tried to copy all my music across again, on top of the music that was already on my iPhone, which of course there wasn't space for.

What I desperately needed was SharePod. This handy program allows you to quickly and easily transfer files between your computer and your iPhone or iPod, bypassing iTunes and any syncing issues that come with it. You can transfer your music, videos and playlists, and it even backs up your database, so you can quickly right any wrongs that may occur during transfer.

And if you need more, SharePod allows you to play music, edit tags and delete album art, playlists, music and videos. If it does throw up any errors during transfer, these won't ruin the whole process; instead, SharePod quickly logs any problems encountered, before continuing. If iTunes and your computer are dancing to different tunes, SharePod will be music to your ears.

Key features

Works on: PC, Mac

PC, Mac Versions: Trial, full ($20)

Trial, full ($20) Transfer music: Move your music, videos, playlists and podcasts from iTunes to your iPhone or iPod and vice versa

Move your music, videos, playlists and podcasts from iTunes to your iPhone or iPod and vice versa Copy or share playlists: SharePod allows you to copy your playlists to your computer, allowing you to back them up or share them with others

SharePod allows you to copy your playlists to your computer, allowing you to back them up or share them with others Recover music: If your computer has crashed or you've started using a new one, SharePod can recover your music and rebuild your playlists

