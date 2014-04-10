Dropbox announces collaborative features for Microsoft Office

Dropbox has announced a new set of collaboration features for Microsoft Office under the banner "Project Harmony", according to a number of outlets. The announcement was reportedly made at a press event yesterday with further details expected tomorrow.

Project Harmony will be rolled out later this year and will provide Dropbox users with a means of working together on Office documents including Word, Excel and Powerpoint. The features will mean that users can avoid making duplicates of the same document when co-authoring.

Techcrunch suggests that the new collaboration features may prove particularly appealing to businesses, given that they can, "work when two people are working on separate operating systems and on different versions of Microsoft Office or Dropbox."

"More to come"

Project Harmony's collaboration applications will also apparently work with more than just Microsoft Office. A Dropbox representative was reported as saying, "We've designed this to work with any application so there is a lot more to come."

In addition to Project Harmony, Dropbox has also announced a new gallery for viewing photos and videos on mobile devices called Carousel, a version of its Mailbox email client for Android and the ability for users to link their personal and business accounts.