15 must-read tutorials for Photoshop users

Photoshop is the creative industry's workhorse, used for everything from post-shoot touch ups to creating wild and wicked text effects.
There's plenty of Photoshop content across the web, but our friends over at Computer Arts have gathered together 40 of the most groundbreaking and requested Photoshop tutorials you'll find. Here we present the first 15.
9. Mist effects
11. Fake tilt-shift photography
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------