What's the best Lenovo laptop?

It can be hard to choose which laptop to buy, but once you've found the brand you want then what next?

If you've settled on an Acer, then you're probably wondering what the best Acer laptop is for your budget. Here we've gathered together the top models for your delectation.

But if you don't want to buy a Lenovo laptop, check our 20 best laptops in the world piece. If it's a Lenovo netbook you want, look at our 15 best netbooks.

1. Lenovo ThinkPad Edge 13"

The ThinkPad Edge 13" is a great ultraportable laptop for business users and consumers alike, thanks to its admirable build quality and sharp, colourful screen.

Read our full Lenovo ThinkPad Edge 13" review

2. Lenovo ThinkPad Edge (Core i5 430M)

The ThinkPad Edge really impressed us, and the power and usability on offer make this is a great choice for both the business person and average consumer.

Read our full Lenovo ThinkPad Edge review

3. Lenovo ThinkPad L412

While the ThinkPad L412 may lack the wow factor of rival corporate machines such as Sony's VAIO Z-Series, its stunning usability, ample power and commendable green credentials easily compensate.

Read our full Lenovo ThinkPad L412 review

4. Lenovo ThinkPad T410s

The ThinkPad T410s is a great business laptop that strikes a winning combination of Lenovo's market-leading quality and usability with a stunning screen and ample power.

Read our full Lenovo ThinkPad T410s review

5. Lenovo ThinkPad W701

This is an extreme powerhouse, with a razor-sharp screen, a Wacom tablet built into the palmrest and even a USB 3.0 port. Performance is simply blistering, so for digital creatives on the go, this laptop is the ultimate mobile workstation.

Read full review Lenovo ThinkPad W701 review

