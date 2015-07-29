10 notebooks, 2-in-1s and convertibles perfect for Windows 10
Introduction
Windows 10 is finally upon us, and while every manufacturer worth their salt is about to launch a fleet of new laptops into the market especially designed for Microsoft's latest operating system, some have already been revealed.
Of course, there are also a variety of laptops on the market that may not come with Windows 10 straight out of the box, but will receive the upgrade in due course. They may be missing dedicated keyboard shortcuts, ultra-sensitive Cortana-compatible microphones and other little extras, but they'll still run the latest incarnation of the world's most popular operating system almost as soon as it's available, thanks to the upgrade program Microsoft is offering.
Click through the gallery to see which notebooks, 2-in-1s and convertibles we're recommending for your latest mobile computing upgrade.
1. Lenovo ThinkPad 10
Savvy business buyers will want to keep their eyes peeled during August if they want to pick up the latest mini office workhorse from Lenovo. The Thinkpad 10 is a 2-in-1 with plenty of oomph on offer from the choice of Intel Atom 'Cherry Trail' processors, up to 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and even 3G or 4G LTE connectivity for speedy internet access when you're out of the office.
This power coupled with an impressive 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 screen makes it a beast that doesn't look out of place next to the Apple MacBook Air thanks to an anodised aluminium finish, and this machine will fly through any productivity tasks on Windows 10 without hesitation.
2. Asus Transformer Book T100HA
We have already seen a veritable smorgasbord of compact Asus 2-in-1s here at TechRadar, and the latest addition to the pack is slated to be yet another impressive machine – especially with Windows 10 preloaded.
The 10.1-inch screen may feel a little bit low on pixels thanks to the average 1,280 x 800 resolution screen, but for a relatively small outlay you get a very capable tablet that doubles as a notebook with enough grunt for most tasks.
The BayTrail chips from the previous model have been dropped in favour of the latest 'Cherry Trail' models, and there is now 4GB of memory on-board, with storage options ranging from 32GB to 128GB. Additional storage is provided by a microSD slot, and like some other new models the T100HA also packs a reversible USB Type-C connector.
3. HP Pavilion x2
It's wholly unsurprising to see HP embracing Microsoft's latest OS with a variety of new models, and one of our favourites has to be the HP Pavilion x2, a 2-in-1 that is ready to square up to the Surface 3, whilst also featuring a number of neat transformations.
Although the Intel Atom and a maximum of 2GB of memory may seem a little underwhelming, this little beauty is slated to cost £179 ($300, or AU$383) and features some rather special Bang & Olufsen stereo speakers either side of the display.
The Pavilion x2 is incredibly slim, even with the keyboard dock attached, which swivels on a neat cylindrical hinge that also provides a comfortable incline whilst typing.
4. Microsoft Surface 3
This list wouldn't be complete without Microsoft's own, and despite the bias this hybrid more than holds its own against other Windows tablets and 2-in-1s. With all the finest design features of the Surface Pro 3 packed into a smaller 10.8-inch form, the Surface 3 is still quite the contender.
A 1,920 x 1,200 resolution display makes Windows look pin-sharp on this smaller screen, whilst the latest Intel Atom chip provides sufficient power for most day-to-day needs without feeling sluggish.
Being a first party product, it'll get a very speedy update to Windows 10, which should make it an even better experience than the current Windows 8.1 OS allows for.
5. Toshiba Satellite Radius 15
As 2-in-1 hybrids go, Toshiba's Satellite Radius 15 is a bit of a monster. Featuring a 4K 15.6-inch screen that'll sooth the most strained of eyeballs, this aluminium-clad convertible oozes premium appeal and doesn't skimp on the specs.
With processor choices including the Intel Broadwell range of CPUs or AMD's APUs, along with a maximum of 750GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, the Radius 15 is a true desktop replacement with a very reasonable starting price of £531 (around $830, or AU$1140) for a configuration sporting a full HD screen.
Whilst it ships with Windows 8.1, the "specially selected components" and Cortana-compliant dedicated button and dual microphones make it a good fit for Microsoft's new OS.
6. Dell Venue 11 Pro 7000
With the Venue 11 Pro 7000, Dell has managed to strike a comfortable balance of speed and portability in this 10.8-inch tablet.
A crystal-clear 1920 x 1080 IPS display, capable Intel Core M processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage make this an attractive package that's thinner, lighter and more battery-frugal than its Core-i5-toting bigger brother.
Dell offers the choice of either a thin folio keyboard case or laptop-like keyboard dock that also includes an additional battery to double the Venue 11's battery life.
It may not be the most flash, feature-laden or fastest tablet available, but for £437 ($700, or AU$800), this versatile Windows 10-compatible choice has enough customisation options to attract a wide range of consumers.
7. Asus Zenbook UX305
This super-slim Ultrabook from Asus is a great-looking and well specified machine that ticks an awful lot of boxes for a relatively low price.
With three USB 3.0 ports, a full-size SD card reader and a microHDMI slot, MacBook fans can be forgiven for being a little envious. The 13.3-inch full HD screen is sharp, bright and has good viewing angles to boot, whilst those of you with a slightly deeper pocket might want to consider the pricier option with an impressive 3,200 x 1,800 resolution screen.
Under the hood you'll find an Intel Core M-5Y-10c processor which doesn't quite have the grunt for fast-paced gaming or other graphically intensive tasks, but gives the Zenbook UX305 an impressive 11 hour battery life, and is more than a match for any day-to-day tasks you decide to fire up on Windows 10.
8. HP Spectre X360
The Spectre X360 may be stealing its name from Bond's latest outing, but this smart 2-in-1 would easily earn its place in Q's toolkit. Unlike so many other convertible notebooks, the X360 combines the best of any full-size laptop into an appealing format that allows you to flip the screen back 360 degrees to become a full-on Windows tablet.
With a 1,920 x 1,080 screen, Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, the specifications aren't to be sniffed at, especially with the addition of a full plethora of connections.
Whilst it may come preloaded with Windows 8.1, a straightforward update to Microsoft's latest OS makes this a seriously tempting transformer.
9. Acer Aspire R13
With its unusual convertible design, this 13-inch Ultrabook from Acer is not quite like anything else on the market. Its multi-mode screen can be used in Notebook, Ezel, Stand, Pad (tablet), Tent or Display modes, and that makes it incredibly versatile – no matter what your portable PC requirements.
A speedy dual-core Intel Core i7 sits under the hood, coupled with 8GB of RAM and an up to 512GB SSD, whilst the 13.3-inch WQHD (2,560 x 1,440) screen gives it plenty of pixels to provide ample desktop real-estate.
It may not be the lightest of laptops, and the multimodal design may not appeal to everyone, but it's very capable of making the most of Windows 10 – however you plan on using it.
10. HP Pro Tablet 608
With Windows 10 devices popping up all over the place, the Pro Tablet 608 is the latest from HP, and packs an incredible set of specifications considering its diminutive size.
The 7.9-inch screen has a mammoth 2,048 x 1,536 resolution that puts it on level-pegging with the iPad mini 3 and Nexus 9, whilst the 1.44GHz quad-core Intel Atom processor and up to 4GB of RAM are enough to offer the full capabilities of Windows 10.
Although the sharp appearance and stereo speakers make it an appealing media consumption device, HP is fully intending to aim the 608 at businesses and the enterprise market, thanks to the HP Client Security and Touchpoint Manager that meet the security requirements of big businesses.
Whilst a Windows 8.1 variant has been shown off extensively, it's expected to ship with Windows 10 from sometime in August.