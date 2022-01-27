RTX 3050 stock live blog - where to buy Nvidia's latest graphics card

(Image credit: Future)

Today is the launch date of the RTX 3050 - Nvidia's latest graphics card in 30 Series. As the cheapest in the range with an RRP of $249 / £239, it's expected to be a popular pick for those who are looking for a budget-friendly entry-level card that supports some of the latest DLSS and RTX tech for 1080p and 1440p gaming.

Will that be the case, though, considering the massively inflated prices we've seen during graphics card launches over the last couple of years? And will it be a near-impossible task to find one of these cards in stock during the initial release window - let alone one for the recommended price? Early suggestions are that it will be easier to buy, but we'll only find out if that proves to be true very soon with sales expected to go live later today.

Nevertheless, no matter how fruitless the task may seem, we'll be here throughout the day in an attempt to bring you all the latest RTX 3050 stock updates. We've got a close eye on all the major and specialist retailers that we expect will have stock of Nvidia's latest graphics card - and will let you know as soon as we spot any available to buy. While none of the retailers below has confirmed it has launch day stock, you can also check them out for yourself.

RTX 3050 stock (US)