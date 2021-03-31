List of Xbox FPS Boost games on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S

The teams at Microsoft continue to improve backwards compatibility and recently introduced a new feature called Xbox FPS Boost. This means that select games can run at double or even quadruple the original framerate (or frames per second), all without any developer input.

This feature is only available on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, since it required the vastly increased CPU power of these newer platforms to run the games at a higher framerate.

We've assembled the full list of titles so far, as well as details on what framerate the games used to run at, how they run now and any other particulars worth noting.

List of Xbox FPS Boost games

Xbox FPS Boost doesn't require any developer input but it is subject to certain restrictions. Some games might only be patched on one platform, since a backward compatible Xbox One X version could already be running at 60 FPS. Other games might be very demanding and require the settings to drop down to the Xbox One S version of a game before increasing the framerate.

Game New Framerate Previous Framerate Platforms Drops to Xbox One S Settings Dishonored: Definitive Edition 60 FPS 30 FPS Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S N/A Fallout 4 60 FPS 30 FPS Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S Yes Fallout 76 60 FPS 30 FPS Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S Yes Far Cry 4 60 FPS 30 FPS Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S N/A New Super Lucky's Tale 120 FPS 60 FPS Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S No Prey 60 FPS 30 FPS Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S No Sniper Elite 4 60 FPS 30 FPS Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S No The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition 60 FPS 30 FPS Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S No UFC 4 60 FPS 30 FPS Xbox Series S N/A Watch Dogs 2 60 FPS 30 FPS Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S N/A

How do I use Xbox FPS Boost?

In order to take advantage of this framerate-boosting feature, you'll just need to play the games on your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. It'll automatically be enabled as long as your console has the latest updates. To verify a game is running with FPS Boost, you can press the Xbox button on your controller to check for the FPS Boost and/or Auto HDR labels.

Do note that in order to enjoy a game at 120 FPS, you'll want to make sure you have one of the best 120Hz TVs available.