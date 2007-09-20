Nine Welsh eBay addicts sacked

Unison wants internet access to be restricted to lunch hours after nine Welsh council workers were sacked due to their eBay addiction

Nine Welsh council workers have lost their jobs after spending their days bidding and shopping on auction website eBay rather than working.

Neath Port Talbot council found that the nine council workers were spending up to two hours a day doing business on eBay, BBC News reports.

A spokesperson for the Unison union told the BBC the council bosses had 'put temptation in their way' by allowing the workers internet access.

Unison welfare officer Mark Fisher called for internet access to be limited to lunch breaks to avoid people getting caught out surfing the web by their employers.